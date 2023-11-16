57°F
Free Thanksgiving turkey meal is a community affair — how to help

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
November 16, 2023 - 10:57 am
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from the 2022 Community Thanksgiving Dinner shows a smiling server dishing up dinner. This year's free community meal will kick off at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Attendees of the 2022 Community Thanksgiving Dinner are pictured enjoying their meal and some good conversation.

Whether wishing to leave the cooking and cleaning up to others or to simply spend the day immersed in camaraderie, residents of the Pahrump Valley have the chance to enjoy the upcoming holiday as a whole during the Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

Set for this coming Thursday, the Community Thanksgiving Dinner is a free event sponsored by the Pahrump Holiday Task Force, a nonprofit with a single goal in mind – bringing together the community in celebration of four of the biggest holidays of the year, Easter, Independence Day, Christmas and of course, Thanksgiving.

Every event attracts hundreds of people and this year’s Thanksgiving shindig is expected to be no different. But the task force could use a bit of assistance in ensuring a smooth and successful day.

“We are still seeking volunteers to help on Wednesday, Nov. 22 which is our prep day,” Pahrump Holiday Task Force chair Linda Wright explained for the Pahrump Valley Times. “We will be doing prep on-site at the NyE Communities Coalition from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, with decorating from 2 to 3 p.m. On Thanksgiving Day, we need volunteers to work from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and we could also use help with clean-up from 2 to 3 p.m.”

Anyone interested in volunteering for the event can learn the ropes during the volunteer orientation that’s scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 3:30 p.m.

As to what is still needed for the event itself, Wright said the task force is fairly set with most items but it could use donations of bottled water.

The meal for Thursday will include turkey with a variety of trimmings, such as cranberry sauce, stuffing, potatoes and gravy, vegetables, rolls and plenty of pie for dessert. Dinner is to be served buffet-style but there will be specially designated tables for veterans and their families and these guests will have their meals brought right to their tables, if desired.

“We honor our veterans and thank them for their service,” Wright remarked.

In addition to the free meal, Community Thanksgiving Dinner attendees will be treated to musical entertainment by guest performers Johnny V and Steve Mason, both of whom are Elvis Presley impersonators.

“Thanksgiving is a time for everyone to get together and give thanks. It’s a time for the Pahrump Holiday Task Force to say thank-you to our wonderful community, so please come by and join us this Thanksgiving Day!” Wright encouraged.

The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23 inside the Activities Center at the NyE Communities Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Road.

To make a donation or sign up as a volunteer email PahrumpHolidayTaskForce@gmail.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

