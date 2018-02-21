Free training offered for small businesses

The federal Small Business Administration’s Emerging Leaders Initiative is providing free entrepreneurship education and training for executives of small, poised-for-growth companies that are potential job creators.

This intensive executive entrepreneurship series includes nearly 100 hours of classroom time, offerings and related rules, the Small Business Administration announced.

This intensive executive entrepreneurship series includes nearly 100 hours of classroom time.

It also provides opportunities for small business owners to work with experienced coaches and mentors, attend workshops, and develop connections with their peers, local leaders and the financial community.

Interested small business owners can learn more regarding eligibility, how to apply, and class schedules at the SBA’s Emerging Leaders website, sba.gov/emergingleaders

Classes are scheduled to begin this spring with specific dates differing by location.

Since 2008, the SBA’s Emerging Leaders Initiative has trained more than 5,000 small business owners, creating more than 6,500 jobs, generating more than $300 million in new financing, and securing over $3.16 billion in government contracts, officials said.