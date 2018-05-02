Gov. Sandoval makes Nevada Gaming Commission appointment

Gov. Brian Sandoval appointed Sandra Douglass Morgan to the Nevada Gaming Commission, effective April 28.

“Sandra has done exemplary work on the Athletic Commission and with her legal experience and expertise, I am confident she will be a strong voice on the Gaming Commission,” Sandoval said in a statement. “I am pleased to appoint Sandra to this position and I thank her for her continued service to our state.”

Morgan recently served as the city attorney for the city of North Las Vegas. Prior to her public service with the city, she served as litigation attorney for the MGM Mirage.

“I am incredibly honored and grateful to be selected to serve on a commission that has helped shape Nevada’s history,” Morgan said.

“I hope to continue the legacy of ensuring that our great state remains the leader in gaming policy.”

Morgan received her bachelor of arts in political science from the University of Nevada, Reno and law degree from UNLV.