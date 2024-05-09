Nevada Volunteers hosts Pahrump Volunteer Fair

Nevada Volunteers hosted the Pahrump Volunteer Fair this month, the first such fair in a grant-funded series that will take the nonprofit all around the Silver State over the course of the next three years, all in the name of advocating for and educating people on the power of volunteering.

Nevada Volunteers hosted the Pahrump Volunteer Fair this month, the first such fair in a grant-funded series that will take the nonprofit all around the Silver State over the course of the next three years, all in the name of advocating for and educating people on the power of volunteering.

The Pahrump Volunteer Fair took place Thursday, May 2 at the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center with 10 nonprofit organizations participating. Shannon Arimura, program officer for the Volunteer Generation Fund through Nevada Volunteers, said despite somewhat disappointing overall public attendance, the event did foster some new connections between potential volunteers and those organizations seeking additional hands.

“The fair served its purpose for the people who did attend,” Arimura told the Pahrump Valley Times. “I got to talk to someone who just moved to town who was looking to meet people and do something productive with their time. Another attendee, whose passion is teaching, was looking for a ‘place to belong’. If we connected even just these two volunteers with an opportunity to feel a sense of belonging and purpose, and meet new friends, then my heart is happy.

“It was also really fun to watch the organizations converse about upcoming projects they have going on,” Arimura added. “So it may not have worked the way I wanted but there was still very much a sense of community in the room.”

Taking part that evening were the NyE Communities Coalition, Nevada Rural Counties RSVP Program, Clean Up Pahrump, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Pahrump Master Gardeners, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Smiles Across Pahrump, Pahrump Holiday Task Force, Kiwanis Club of Pahrump and AmeriCorps.

“I would encourage anyone who may have missed the fair but are looking for a good fit for them, to reach out to one of the amazing groups,” Arimura encouraged.

She also took a moment to stress the significance of volunteerism, emphasizing that without dedicated people willing to lend a hand, nonprofits would not be able to do what they do for their communities.

“Organizations form for a purpose, a mission. Volunteers carry out that mission,” Arimura stated. “They are the ones in our communities who make it a better place and assist those in need. They are the boots-on-the-ground making sure each mission is successfully carried out by providing essential manpower, skills and resources that enable these organizations to operate effectively and efficiently.

“Volunteering builds communities by bringing people of diverse backgrounds and ideas together for a common goal,” she continued. “This also leads to increased empathy and understanding. Being a part of your own community’s success and growth also leads to a better sense of citizenship. It helps individuals with personal growth, too, giving them the opportunity to learn new skills. Volunteering is also a great way to spend family time, having fun and instilling a sense of service in future generations.”

Nevada Volunteers operates a database of volunteer opportunities called NV Volunteer Connect. Anyone looking for a volunteer opportunity can visit NevadaVolunteers.org to find organizations all over the state that could benefit from additional volunteers.

All nonprofits are also welcome to join the database so they can be connected with residents seeking to pursue volunteerism.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com