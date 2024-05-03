Valley’s ladies treated to the Women’s Expo

Soroptimist International has one main mission – ensuring women and girls can access the resources and opportunities they need to be able to reach their full potential and live their very best lives.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Ladies love self-care and there were several vendors catering to just that during the Women's Expo.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Desert View Hospital's Women's Expo booth included a game in which attendees were able to spin for a small prize.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley injects over $10,000 each year into the local community through scholarships, donations and awards. Club members Willi Baer, left, and Linda Fitzgibbons are shown posing with a big check demonstrating that financial support during the Women's Expo.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Financial understanding is key to living a successful life and representatives of American First National Bank were on hand at the Women's Expo to discuss such matters.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Education is a great tool for success and Great Basin College was one of the many vendors handing out information at the Women's Expo.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Women's Expo gave area ladies the chance to learn all about the many resources that are available for them, right here in Pahrump.

In pursuit of that ever-continuing mission, the Pahrump Valley chapter of Soroptimist recently hosted an event specifically geared toward the ladies of the community, the 4th Annual Women’s Expo.

Hosted Saturday, April 20 at the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center, the Women’s Expo brought together a variety of area entities and businesses, all with something to interest the fairer sex, and event organizers were absolutely thrilled with the results.

“The event was a resounding success,” an obviously elated Linda Fitzgibbons raved afterward.

As president of the local Soroptimist club, Fitzgibbons said she was delighted to see so many women with their daughters enjoying a girls-day-out together.

“It was also really a different-feeling event because it had such a variety of vendors focused on women. Our event featured 25 vendors catering to women’s needs, encompassing a diverse range of interests, including family law, financial services, women’s health and interior design, just to name a few. The majority of these vendors were also women-owned businesses or were represented by women at their booths,” Fitzgibbons said, adding, “The vendors have expressed their eagerness to participate again next year, with several highlighting their appreciation for the event’s focus on women’s needs and the reflection of this in the attendee demographic.”

As for the turnout itself, Fitzgibbons said it was quite strong, with an estimate of over 150 residents making their way through on April 20.

“Attendance was high early in the day and remained consistent until the event concluded,” she remarked. “The excellent turnout was likely due to the beautiful weather, which encouraged people to spend the day out! And with a food truck present, many attendees took the opportunity to enjoy lunch while attending the Expo as well. The feedback from the primarily-women attendees was overwhelmingly positive, emphasizing how the event seemed custom-made for them.”

Fitzgibbons offered her immense gratitude to everyone who came together for the event, concluding, “A heartfelt thank-you to all the vendors and attendees for creating such a memorable day and a special acknowledgement to our event chair, Paula Elefante, and her committee for organizing an outstanding program for the women and girls in our community.”

For more information on SIPV visit SoroptimistPV.com

Grab a "Passport to Fashion"

Soroptimist International of the Pahrump Valley will be holding its next big event, the Spring Fashion Show, this coming June and tickets are now on sale.

"Lunch and wine will be served by Artesian Cellars and The Wine Down. With a theme of 'Passport to Fashion', we will be taking a trip around the world with our tables decorated by theme from different countries," club president Linda Fitzgibbons detailed. "We will have a silent auction, a purse auction and of course, wonderful fashions from Sunflower Fashions. It's going to be a great time!"

The event is slated for Saturday, June 1. Tickets for the Spring Fashion Show are $40 per person and can be reserved by calling Marcia Newyear at 661-406-8925 or Dist46glt@gmail.com