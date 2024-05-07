62°F
Memorial service set for former Town Manager Bill Kohbarger

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Bill Kohbarger
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
May 7, 2024 - 2:36 pm
 

A special Celebration of Life ceremony for former Pahrump Town Manager Bill Kohbarger is scheduled for Friday, May 10, at the Pahrump Veterans Memorial at 751 East Street from noon to 4 p.m.

Kohbarger passed away from a medical health emergency on April 6, 2024 in Reno, while undergoing treatment.

“Bill’s dear friends in Pahrump, Bill Dolan and Dr. Tom Waters, along with so many others have coordinated his Pahrump Celebration of Life,” said his wife, Lisa Kohbarger.

A second Celebration of Life will be held in Genoa, Nevada on May 25 from 2-5 p.m., at the Genoa Town Hall

Both events will include food and refreshments following the service.

“If you are unable to attend either event, please consider posting on his website obituary link as posted by Walton’s Funeral Ross, Burke & Knoble; where Bill’s care had been thoughtfully carried out for cremation.”

In lieu of flowers, the Kohbarger family wishes that in honor of Bill’s memory, to consider a contribution to his son Noah’s college fund, which can be sent to Raymond James Financial Services, Larry Brown at 3983 E. Knoll Crest Drive, Port Clinton, Ohio 43452 Memo Section- 529 Plan.

“Thank you to all of our families, work families, and friends for all of your outreach and support, and a huge thanks to his office mates for their support,” Lisa Kohbarger stated.

