Motorcycle rider flown to UMC Trauma

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that crews were dispatched to a report of a serious two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Sandpebble Street and Kellogg Road on the south end of the valley at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The driver of a motorcycle was airlifted to Las Vegas for medical treatment after suffering injuries in a crash at Sandpebble Street and Kellogg Road on Wednesday, May 8.

“Upon arrival, we found the motorcycle wedged underneath the truck,” according to Lewis. “The rider of the motorcycle sustained injuries consistent with flight criteria, and that patient was subsequently flown by Mercy Air to the UMC Trauma Center in Las Vegas.”

NCSO auxiliary units were also summoned to the scene for traffic control.

