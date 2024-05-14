63°F
US 95 head-on crash kills one in Nye County

Burn ban in place — what you need to know
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Local regulations for solar developers are currently being ...
Nye County solar regulations nearing completion, moratorium extended
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The driver of a motorcycle was airlifted to Las Vegas for ...
Motorcycle rider flown to UMC Trauma
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County commissioners gave the thumbs-up for impact fee ...
Impact fees rising for new development in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
May 14, 2024 - 1:29 pm
 

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash along US 95 at approximately 2 a.m. on Monday morning, May 13, according to Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis.

The collision occurred near mile marker 41, in Nye County roughly 85 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

“The accident involved a semi-truck and automobile which struck head-on,” Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times. “The vehicles actually caught on fire and there was one fatality. The fire was managed by both Amargosa and Beatty fire departments. The highway was closed for a while and reopened later that morning.”

Both northbound and southbound travel lanes of US 95 were closed for several hours, as drivers were advised to use alternate routes.

Lewis went on to say that the exact cause of the collision is under investigation by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

No details about the victim have been released by authorities.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, or on X, formerly known as Twitter: @pvtimes.

