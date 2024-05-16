Elementary students take in some culture at annual cotillion
Nye County Cotillion is an annual affair and the 2024 event was the first one that an audience of family members was allowed to observe.
Twenty-three fourth-grade students from J.G. Johnson Elementary, who were nominated by their teachers got to participate in an eight-week class that taught them some of the gentler things in life, such as courtesy, proper behavior, etiquette and ballroom dancing, among others. It culminated in the cotillion where they could celebrate and show off what they had learned.
Directors Louis Bar, a manners master, and Sharon Crisp, dance instructor, believe the skills the kids learned can benefit them all their lives, help to give them confidence and self-esteem and teach them respect for others.
Each student was presented with a certificate and a medal at the end of the program.