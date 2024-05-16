Elementary students take in some culture at annual cotillion

Nye County Cotillion is an annual affair and the 2024 event was the first one that an audience of family members was allowed to observe.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Instructors Sharon Crisp and Louis Bar pause for a moment to chat with commissioner Debra Strickland.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Each student received a certificate and a medal at the end of the cotillion. Standing in the rear is Althea Jones, Ms. Senior Golden Years USA.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The ladies, director Sharon Crisp and volunteers wait patiently for the cotillion's promenade to begin.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The students were served a complete dinner, where they all exhibited the perfect manners they had learned.

Twenty-three fourth-grade students from J.G. Johnson Elementary, who were nominated by their teachers got to participate in an eight-week class that taught them some of the gentler things in life, such as courtesy, proper behavior, etiquette and ballroom dancing, among others. It culminated in the cotillion where they could celebrate and show off what they had learned.

Directors Louis Bar, a manners master, and Sharon Crisp, dance instructor, believe the skills the kids learned can benefit them all their lives, help to give them confidence and self-esteem and teach them respect for others.

Each student was presented with a certificate and a medal at the end of the program.