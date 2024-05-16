87°F
Elementary students take in some culture at annual cotillion

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The students were served a complete dinner, where they all exhibited the perfect manners they had learned.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The ladies, director Sharon Crisp and volunteers wait patiently for the cotillion's promenade to begin.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Each student received a certificate and a medal at the end of the cotillion. Standing in the rear is Althea Jones, Ms. Senior Golden Years USA.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Instructors Sharon Crisp and Louis Bar pause for a moment to chat with commissioner Debra Strickland.
By Pam Christie Pahrump Valley Times
May 16, 2024 - 8:11 am
 

Nye County Cotillion is an annual affair and the 2024 event was the first one that an audience of family members was allowed to observe.

Twenty-three fourth-grade students from J.G. Johnson Elementary, who were nominated by their teachers got to participate in an eight-week class that taught them some of the gentler things in life, such as courtesy, proper behavior, etiquette and ballroom dancing, among others. It culminated in the cotillion where they could celebrate and show off what they had learned.

Directors Louis Bar, a manners master, and Sharon Crisp, dance instructor, believe the skills the kids learned can benefit them all their lives, help to give them confidence and self-esteem and teach them respect for others.

Each student was presented with a certificate and a medal at the end of the program.

By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

An illuminated oversized doughnut already overlooks Highway 160, in a central area of Pahrump where passersby will see it on their way to Death Valley. Many local leaders in the valley are excited about the grand opening of popular chain Pinkbox Doughnuts beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday inside the Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino.

Michael Byers
Pahrump man injured in gunfire with deputy
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times the incident occurred at a residence along Bunarch Road at approximately 7:30 a.m. on May 14.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Burn ban in place — what you need to know
Staff Report

A new BLM Nevada Fire Prevention Order is in effect through Oct. 31. The order, issued by the Bureau of Land Management, prohibits specific fire-related activities on all BLM-managed land in Nevada.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Local regulations for solar developers are currently being ...
Nye County solar regulations nearing completion, moratorium extended
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County has spent the last year and a half working to create local regulations for the burgeoning solar industry and following plenty of research and the careful gleaning of input from various stakeholders, that process is finally nearing completion.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The driver of a motorcycle was airlifted to Las Vegas for ...
Motorcycle rider flown to UMC Trauma
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that crews were dispatched to a report of a serious two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Sandpebble Street and Kellogg Road on the south end of the valley at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
US 95 head-on crash kills one in Nye County
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash along US 95 at approximately 2 a.m. on Monday morning, May 13, according to Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County commissioners gave the thumbs-up for impact fee ...
Impact fees rising for new development in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The cost for new construction in Pahrump has now officially gone up following impact fee increases approved by the Nye County Commission, which went into effect as of Tuesday, May 7.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace Chapter President Carmen M ...
Nevada Volunteers hosts Pahrump Volunteer Fair
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Volunteers hosted the Pahrump Volunteer Fair this month, the first such fair in a grant-funded series that will take the nonprofit all around the Silver State over the course of the next three years, all in the name of advocating for and educating people on the power of volunteering.