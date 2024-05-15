63°F
Burn ban in place — what you need to know

Staff Report
May 15, 2024 - 7:00 am
 

A new BLM Nevada Fire Prevention Order is in effect through Oct. 31.

The order, issued by the Bureau of Land Management, prohibits specific fire-related activities on all BLM-managed land in Nevada.

Pursuant of the order, use of fireworks, explosive materials (including exploding targets) and steel component ammunition is illegal on all lands managed by BLM Nevada for the duration of the order.

Any persons who knowingly and willfully perform acts restricted by the order may be subject to a fine and held responsible for any resulting fire suppression and/or rehabilitation costs.

“Spring showers have grown an abundance of grass across Nevada, which is now drying out and becoming susceptible to ignition,” said Brock Uhlig, BLM Nevada Fire Management Officer. “These conditions present a major risk for destructive wildfires.” In the state of Nevada, across public and private lands, most wildfires are human caused. “It’s important the public understand their role in preventing wildfires. By understanding and complying with the fire prevention order, everyone can help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect Nevada’s natural and cultural resources.”

Nevada Fire Info is an online hub providing the most up-to-date information on Nevada wildfires, restrictions, and prevention. Visit Nevada restrictions to find details on prohibitions in your local area on the Nevada “Fire Restrictions Map” and copies of additional prevention orders in the state of Nevada.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Local regulations for solar developers are currently being ...
Nye County solar regulations nearing completion, moratorium extended
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County has spent the last year and a half working to create local regulations for the burgeoning solar industry and following plenty of research and the careful gleaning of input from various stakeholders, that process is finally nearing completion.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The driver of a motorcycle was airlifted to Las Vegas for ...
Motorcycle rider flown to UMC Trauma
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that crews were dispatched to a report of a serious two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Sandpebble Street and Kellogg Road on the south end of the valley at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
US 95 head-on crash kills one in Nye County
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash along US 95 at approximately 2 a.m. on Monday morning, May 13, according to Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County commissioners gave the thumbs-up for impact fee ...
Impact fees rising for new development in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The cost for new construction in Pahrump has now officially gone up following impact fee increases approved by the Nye County Commission, which went into effect as of Tuesday, May 7.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace Chapter President Carmen M ...
Nevada Volunteers hosts Pahrump Volunteer Fair
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Volunteers hosted the Pahrump Volunteer Fair this month, the first such fair in a grant-funded series that will take the nonprofit all around the Silver State over the course of the next three years, all in the name of advocating for and educating people on the power of volunteering.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Close to a dozen classic cars in various states of restorat ...
Garage fire destroys 11 classic cars
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Close to a dozen classic cars in various states of restoration were consumed by fire at a residence along the 3000 block of North Joanita Street last week.

Deanna O'Donnell/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County and local volunteers are coming ...
Repairs underway for wildlife fence
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With a variety of free-roaming wild horse and burro herds calling the open land surrounding Pahrump home, car-versus-equine crashes are an unfortunate but all-too-common occurrence. Fencing is essential. Join the effort to protect wild horses and burros — and drivers too.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Abel Ortega is shown receiving the Community Hero Award at th ...
GALLERY: These community activists are changing Pahrump Valley
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

A dozen volunteers in the valley were celebrated for their contributions at the Inaugural Hope Floats Volunteer Recognition Luncheon hosted by the NyE Communities Coalition.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Mason Voehl, executive director of the Ama ...
Beatty board backs Ash Meadows conservancy plans
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

At its May 6 meeting, the Beatty Town Advisory Board voted to send a letter supporting the Amargosa Conservancy’s conceptual map showing the boundary of its proposed Ash Meadows mineral withdrawal area.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Bill Kohbarger
Memorial service set for former Town Manager Bill Kohbarger
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A special Celebration of Life ceremony for former Pahrump Town Manager Bill Kohbarger is scheduled for Friday May 10, at the Pahrump Veterans Memorial at 751 East Street from 12-to-4 p.m.