GALLERY: See some of the best yards in Pahrump Valley

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times This desert cactus is getting ready to explode with blooms at the Landscape Tour site at 2770 S. River Plate Dr.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A huge greenhouse was part of the Landscape Tour site at 221 W. Mesquite Avenue, the home of Pepper Jay.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times This backyard oasis on the Landscape Tour was the site at 3815 N. Mayfield Ranch Rd.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Jan Carter, owner of 6501 Creb Ct. home, stands next to one of the lovely blooming shrubs during the Landscape Tour.

In the desert of the Pahrump Valley, it may seem as if landscaping options are limited but the reality is, with a little of the right know-how, there are many and varied plants that can thrive in the local environment.

This is a fact that the Pahrump Valley Garden Club works to call attention to each year during its annual Landscape Tour, an event that offers residents the chance to visit local properties so they can see first-hand what is possible.

The 2024 Landscape Tour took place this past Saturday, May 11, with six sites hand-selected by garden club members, all representing a diverse array of landscaping types.

“The Landscape Tour went really well,” PV Garden Club Secretary Sandy Nelson told the Pahrump Valley Times afterward. “The weather cooperated with us and all the attendees and property owners had a great time.”

Nelson said the group has received plenty of positive feedback on this year’s tour.

“Attendees got to see very different types of landscapes, plus one farm,” Nelson detailed. “One of the property owners put the names of the plants near each, too and I saw a lot of people writing down information. The property owners were bragging and answering a lot of questions and attendees got to see which kinds of plants work well here in Pahrump.”

Aside from giving residents a bit of inspiration for their own yards, the Landscape Tour serves another purpose. The event acts as a fundraiser, but not for the club itself. Instead, the revenue generated by the tour is donated to area nonprofit causes.

The club is still counting its ticket sales but Nelson said a safe estimate on attendance would be around 185 people, which is the highest turnout the Landscape Tour has ever seen. “We sold more tickets this year than last year so more money will be donated!” Nelson enthused, adding, “We usually vote on who will be the beneficiaries at our October meeting.”

Nelson took a moment to offer appreciation to those who helped make this year’s tour a success, including B&C Printing, Pahrump Community Library, Do It Best Hardware, Home Depot, University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, the Farmers Market and Jazzercise.

“Also, thank you to all of the property owners for allowing us to highlight their yards and to the Garden Club’s amazing volunteers,” Nelson concluded.

The Pahrump Valley Garden Club’s next meeting is set for Saturday, June 8 at 10 a.m. at the Pahrump Valley Museum, with a presentation from Tamalyn Taylor on a Community Gardens update.

For more information contact the club at PahrumpValleyGardenClub@gmail.com or call 775-537-7553.

