77°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Repairs underway for wildlife fence

Deanna O'Donnell/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County and local volunteers are coming ...
Deanna O'Donnell/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County and local volunteers are coming together to fix a six-mile stretch of fencing intended to help protect the area's wild horses and burros by keeping them away from the highway.
Deanna O'Donnell/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times New posts for a mile-long stretch of the w ...
Deanna O'Donnell/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times New posts for a mile-long stretch of the wildlife fencing that runs along Roadrunner Road from Highway 160 into the mountains northeast of the valley were installed last weekend.
Deanna O'Donnell/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Volunteers and county officials worked tog ...
Deanna O'Donnell/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Volunteers and county officials worked together to repair a mile of wildlife fencing at the northern end of Pahrump this month and the remaining five miles will also be tackled in the future.
Deanna O'Donnell/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Fence posts and barbed wire provide a simp ...
Deanna O'Donnell/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Fence posts and barbed wire provide a simple solution to deter wild horses and burros from entering the valley near Highway 160 and potentially endangering drivers as well as themselves.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided by Nye County, this photo shows some of the volunt ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided by Nye County, this photo shows some of the volunteers who took part in repairing the first mile of wildlife fencing at the north end of the valley.
More Stories
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace Chapter President Carmen M ...
Nevada Volunteers hosts Pahrump Volunteer Fair
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Close to a dozen classic cars in various states of restorat ...
Garage fire destroys 11 classic cars
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Abel Ortega is shown receiving the Community Hero Award at th ...
GALLERY: These community activists are changing Pahrump Valley
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Mason Voehl, executive director of the Ama ...
Beatty board backs Ash Meadows conservancy plans
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
May 9, 2024 - 10:55 am
 

With herds of free-roaming wild horses and burros calling the open land surrounding Pahrump home, car-versus-equine crashes are an unfortunate but all-too-common occurrence.

Fencing is a one solution that can provide a barrier to direct these animals away from roadways, thus reducing the potential danger to both drivers and the horses and burros. However, the wildlife fencing that formerly offered a layer of protection along the northern end of one the valley’s main corridors, Highway 160, has been in poor condition for several years.

But it won’t be that way for much longer. Nye County officials and a group of volunteers are now working to repair the fence in what has become a true community effort.

“We had a heck of a weekend! Last weekend, we started on the BLM fence,” Nye County Commission Chair Debra Strickland announced at the board’s most recent meeting, held May 7. “Now you’ll recall, when you leave north out of Pahrump (on Highway 160), there is a cattle guard. At that cattle guard, there is a fence going up into the mountains. That fence has been torn down in several sections… The first mile was the worst of it and we got the first mile done!”

Commissioner Frank Carbone and Strickland both took a hands-on part in the effort, as did Nye County Public Works Director Tom Bolling and Southern District Road Supervisor Andy Raetz, along with several others.

“I’d like to do a shout-out to the Death Valley Market for providing the shade, water, ice and tables. Angela Shillings did the same thing. The port-a-potty… Joe’s Sanitation paid for it. We had a gas-powered fence-post driver by Rent-to-Go. The fencing material was from BLM, public works supplied a backhoe, a Polaris and a trailer and of course all the hand tools. Southwestern Wilds and the commissioners provided lunch and Pricilla Lane brought us Gatorade,” Strickland detailed with evident appreciation.

Those interested in participating in the project to protect the wild horses and burros will have their chance next month, when volunteers and the county head back out into the desert to repair more of the six-mile fence line.

“There is another five miles of fence to do, so our next fencing operation will be the first weekend in June,” Strickland stated, adding, “And if you don’t have interest in going out and getting dirty, think about baking us cookies or something, whatever you can do to give back to your community, because this is a community event.”

Strickland said she is hoping to see at least 20 volunteers per day for the Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2 effort.

“We prefer people to submit the volunteer forms in person because we need the original copy,” Nye County Public Information Officer Arnold Knightly noted. “It only takes a few minutes to do the form.”

Volunteer forms are available at the Nye County Administration Office, 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

THE LATEST
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace Chapter President Carmen M ...
Nevada Volunteers hosts Pahrump Volunteer Fair
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Volunteers hosted the Pahrump Volunteer Fair this month, the first such fair in a grant-funded series that will take the nonprofit all around the Silver State over the course of the next three years, all in the name of advocating for and educating people on the power of volunteering.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Close to a dozen classic cars in various states of restorat ...
Garage fire destroys 11 classic cars
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Close to a dozen classic cars in various states of restoration were consumed by fire at a residence along the 3000 block of North Joanita Street last week.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Abel Ortega is shown receiving the Community Hero Award at th ...
GALLERY: These community activists are changing Pahrump Valley
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

A dozen volunteers in the valley were celebrated for their contributions at the Inaugural Hope Floats Volunteer Recognition Luncheon hosted by the NyE Communities Coalition.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Mason Voehl, executive director of the Ama ...
Beatty board backs Ash Meadows conservancy plans
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

At its May 6 meeting, the Beatty Town Advisory Board voted to send a letter supporting the Amargosa Conservancy’s conceptual map showing the boundary of its proposed Ash Meadows mineral withdrawal area.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Bill Kohbarger
Memorial service set for former Town Manager Bill Kohbarger
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A special Celebration of Life ceremony for former Pahrump Town Manager Bill Kohbarger is scheduled for Friday May 10, at the Pahrump Veterans Memorial at 751 East Street from 12-to-4 p.m.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Included with information regarding the OHV Park grant, thi ...
RENDERINGS: Pahrump OHV Park to be professionally designed
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Two years ago, the town of Pahrump broke ground on what will become a 40-acre OHV Park at the Pahrump Fairgrounds but before any actual construction takes place, officials want to have the site professionally designed.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley hosted its 4th Annua ...
Valley’s ladies treated to the Women’s Expo
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Soroptimist International has one main mission – ensuring women and girls can access the resources and opportunities they need to be able to reach their full potential and live their very best lives.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Taco Fest was last held in 2019, when the first ...
Pahrump Taco Fest making a comeback
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Taco-lovers rejoice, the Pahrump Taco Fest is making its return after several years’ hiatus. This June, the Calvada Eye will be overrun with competitors all hoping to score the title of best taco-maker in town and foodies will definitely not want to miss out.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
More than two dozen animals rescued from Pahrump home
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

More than two dozen animals living under what’s described as “horrendous conditions” were recently rescued after being discovered by Nye County Animal Control officers at a Pahrump home.