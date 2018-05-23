Graduation Day arrives soon at Pahrump Valley High School

The graduating class of 2018 at Pahrump Valley High School is set to walk across the stage as the school’s administration plans for the big day.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is the graduating class of 2017 for Pahrump Valley High School. The high school is preparing for the 2018 graduating class, which could be as high as 242, to walk across the stage on Friday.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School as seen in a 2016 photo. This year's graduation ceremony, set to start at 8 p.m. on Friday, could attract hundreds of spectators to fill the bleachers at the high school football field, according to the school’s administration.

The graduation ceremony, set to start at 8 p.m. on Friday, could attract hundreds of spectators to fill the bleachers at the high school football field, according to the school’s administration. Doors open at 6 p.m. at the football field on the high school’s campus at 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

Eventgoers are asked to take their seats by 7:45 p.m.

“Along with the many family and friends of the graduates, we also have many school employees from all schools attend, alumni and people from the community make it a yearly event in our small town,” said School Registrar Jennifer Shockley in an email.

The graduating class will have 236 seniors receiving their diplomas, including 61 honor graduates, but only 233 will walk across the stage, as three of the graduates are unable to make it due to scheduling issues. In 2017, there were 234 graduates at the high school, according to Shockley.

Shockley said the gates to the field “will close at 7:45 p.m. to allow the graduates to take the field.”

“We hope the community arrives early to get their parking spots and the seating before we have to close the gates to the field,” Shockley said. “We keep the grandstand seating gates open the entire time, but we do not want people walking to their field seats while the graduates are coming in,” she added.

Graduation day

Much preparation is set to occur prior to graduation day.

According to an itinerary from the high school, graduates must attend a mandatory graduation rehearsal at the high school’s football field on Thursday at 7:30 a.m. A senior brunch is planned to follow that rehearsal.

On Friday morning, another mandatory graduation rehearsal is planned for 7:30 a.m. in the cafeteria at the high school. Graduates will be able to head home after the rehearsal and must return for graduation/prep lineup in the cafeteria at 6:30 p.m.

Each graduate will receive roughly five field seating tickets, and there is plenty of general admission seating in the bleachers as well, according to the itinerary provided by the high school.

For information on attending with a certified service animal, contact the high school at 775-727-7737.

According to information on the itinerary, students can only participate if they have completed the graduation requirements set out by the state of Nevada and the Nye County School District and the school district’s attendance policy.

