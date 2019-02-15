Grove customer appreciation event in Pahrump

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Grove Manager Zach Wright has scheduled the first of a series of customer appreciation events beginning today from 12 to 8 p.m., The Grove is located at 1541 East Basin Avenue, off of Highway 160.

Grove Manager Zach Wright believes it’s “high time” to thank Pahrump residents for their continued support since the marijuana dispensary opened back in July 2017.

As such, Wright has scheduled the first of a series of customer appreciation events beginning today, Friday, Feb. 15 from 12 to 8 p.m. The Grove is at 1541 East Basin Ave., off Highway 160. “We are putting on a customer appreciation event every month here at The Grove,” Wright said. “We haven’t just yet decided on an official time slot, but it will be usually on a Friday or Saturday. We’re going to be doing giveaways, food, music, and will have vendors on hand. There will be tons of specials on flower products, edibles and concentrates. We are also having our grower out here and he will be doing a ‘meet the grower expo.’ He will answer questions about some of our in-house products.”

Wright said business has been smoking. “Things are going great and I certainly can’t complain,” he said. “The store is always busy and I have a great staff here. Pahrump is a good community, and I think it’s a great place to live. I’m very happy to be in business here.”

“We’ll also have some of our other vendors who will be giving out free gifts and free gear,” he said. “We will also have a ton of our other vendors out here for our medicated products. They will be giving out T-shirts, hats and other stuff. It’ll be a rocking eight-hour event with music, food and all kinds of good stuff going on. I’m really excited to get our customers involved and give them a big thanks for all of their support,” Wright said.

