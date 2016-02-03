HORSE TRAILS: Bridle paths proposal moves forward

The proposed bridle paths for horses in Pahrump move forward as organizers picked a starting location for the project.

Organizers for the bridle paths recently said they will kick off a project in a designated spot along Simkins Road next to Bell Vista Avenue that is owned by a private individual.

Linda Hatley, one of the organizers for the project, said the group has yet to sign an affidavit from the owner of the lot which would stipulate that they stay on the easement even if it gets sold.

The spot correlates with Last Chance Park, where officials recently designated 5 acres for trailheads that will be connected with the bridle paths. The project recently received a nod from the BLM.

Bridle paths will eventually connect the five trailheads that had been proposed around town.

At the meeting in January, the Pahrump Regional Transportation Committee decided to move forward with securing the lease of the land from the BLM and further discuss the project.

In the meantime, Linda Hatley said the group is putting together paperwork for a 501c3, a nonprofit group called Community Equestrian Support Board that will support equestrian projects in the community after completion of bridle paths.

The group currently has five people on the board and is in the process of opening a bank account for donations, Hatley said.

“We would like to find a way for companies and individuals to donate funds and be tax deductible,” she said.

Hatley said the group continues fundraising as the project currently doesn’t have donations from the town or the county.

So far, they were able to raise $1,000 with obstacle play days that are organized at the valley’s edge.

Officials said they will discuss safety and the construction part of the project at future meetings.

