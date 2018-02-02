Hotel, casino planned for Spring Mountain in Pahrump

The Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club has announced a project by a major Las Vegas casino-hotel operator, as part of the growing development that sits along Highway 160.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club owner John Morris stands with team members from British supercar maker McLaren and others inside the clubhouse of his facility in Pahrump on Jan. 26, 2018 during a presentation by the carmaker. Morris announced the timelines of a planned hotel and commercial development during the event.

Daria Sokolova/Pahrump Valley Times Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch plans to add 77 residential lots, five common lots and one open space lot after Nye County commissioners on Jan. 17, 2017 approved the final residential subdivision map for Spring Mountain Estates. Plans to lay water infrastructure for that project are nearing completion, with a March 15 delivery date.

The Las Vegas casino-hotel, the Silverton, which contains 300 rooms in its campus that sits just south of Blue Diamond Road, along the west side of Interstate 15, is planning a new mixed-use development project, as part of Spring Mountain’s overall development, according to a November newsletter produced by Spring Mountain.

Phase one of the project includes a major brand hotel project, the newsletter stated. The planned “110-room all-suite hotel” will be “connected to a new casino to be designed and operated by Silverton,” according to the newsletter.

The project will be located on the commercial parcel at the facility’s entrance, the newsletter added.

During an event by British supercar maker McLaren at Spring Mountain’s facility on Jan. 26, John Morris, owner of the race facility, announced that plans to raise a hotel were set to go into motion in a few months, with a planned March 2019 completion date.

The newsletter from Spring Mountain puts plans starting in the fall of 2018.

Morris did not mention the Silverton specifically at that event as the head of a mixed-use project or casino designer and operator. Spring Mountain could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Pahrump Valley Times also sought information from a company spokeswoman at the Silverton in Las Vegas.

“At this time, we don’t have any information on your request,” said Kimiko Peterson, a spokeswoman for the Silverton in an email.

A new hotel and other projects

Plans for the hotel-casino project call for over 200 slots, five table games, a sports book and café, the newsletter stated.

In addition to that, the newsletter stated there will be “restaurant and retail opportunities on individual parcels fronting Highway 160.”

Phases planned for the future are pegged to include a “large retail, entertainment, restaurant and movie theater district,” according to the newsletter.

A drawing of the basic design outline was contained inside the newsletter. Those plans, which denote the project as the Spring Mountain Casino Hotel, were created by Las Vegas-based Klai Juba Wald Architects, according to markings on the designs.

A request for information on the mixed-use project from the architectural firm was not reciprocated at the time of this writing.

Other developments at Spring Mountain

During McLaren’s event, Morris also announced a potential closure on the sale of roughly 630 acres from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, which he said is set for about June 2018.

The closure of that sale will allow Morris to move forward on expanding his racetrack to be 15 miles long, making it the largest racetrack in the world. The longest track today is in Nurburg, Germany, at 13.1 miles.

Spring Mountain is also working to lay its water infrastructure projects down.

JCT Construction LLC is planning to finish the main distribution loop for water on March 15.

Other projects that involve water infrastructure include two 550,000-gallon water storage tanks, just north of Spring Mountain’s main facility, which will be completed sometime in February.

That will feed the 80 residential lots planned in Spring Mountain, for the facility’s Spring Mountain Estates project, along with other commercial developments.

