Inaugural Pahrump Veterans Forum sees large turnout

Held for the very first time this month, the forum took place Wednesday, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. with veterans invited for an evening of educational discussion geared toward fostering the connection between them and the many services, benefits and resources they earned through their service.

In addition, a large focus was placed on the upcoming 2019 Legislative Session, with much encouragement from officials for veterans to get actively involved in the process.

Various speakers were featured during the forum, helping to shed light on different aspects of veteran-related information, including Nye County Assessor Sheree Stringer and Nevada District 36 Assemblyman James Oscarson, along with Nevada Department of Veterans Services Director Kat Miller and deputy director Fred Wagar.

Veterans seemed eager to engage in the conversation, asking questions and offering their thoughts on an array of topics and ideas and officials said they were very pleased with the turnout, consisting of upward of 100 veterans and their family members.

