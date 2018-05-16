IRS issues advice for seasonal, part-year workers

The Internal Revenue Service is encouraging taxpayers who work seasonal jobs or are employed part of the year to visit the agency’s withholding calculator on irs.gov and perform a “paycheck checkup.”

The Internal Revenue Service is encouraging taxpayers who work seasonal jobs or are employed part of the year to visit the agency’s withholding calculator on irs.gov and perform a “paycheck checkup.”

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act made changes to the tax law, including increasing the standard deduction, eliminating personal exemptions, increasing the child tax credit, limiting or discontinuing certain deductions and changing the tax rates and brackets. These changes will affect 2018 tax returns filed next year.

Any changes that a part-year employee makes to their withholding can affect each paycheck in a larger way than employees who work year-round.

The withholding calculator, a special tool on IRS.gov, can help taxpayers with part-year employment estimate their income, credits, adjustments and deductions more accurately and check if they have the right amount of tax withheld for their financial situation, the IRS said.