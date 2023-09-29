It’s happening: Pahrump is getting a splash pad

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal Splash pads can be found all throughout the Las Vegas Valley and Pahrump is now set to have its very own, with a splash pad announcement event set for next Friday to celebrate.

In the hot and dry climate of the Pahrump Valley, the summer months mean playtime in the water but with just a community pool to use, residents felt something vital was missing from town: a splash pad.

In an attempt to emphasize the local thirst for one of these recreational water play facilities, several families approached the Nye County Commission at one of its meetings in June.

Collectively, the group cited facts and figures in a near-formal presentation that had plenty in the audience, as well as on the board, perking up their ears in interest.

Less than four months after that showing of community desire, county officials are thrilled to announce that this dream is destined to become a reality.

Through the efforts of the county grants department, the town of Pahrump has managed to secure a grant from T-Mobile that will allow the creation of a splash pad. To celebrate, next week the town will be holding an event to which the whole community is invited.

“The town of Pahrump is so excited and honored to have been chosen to receive an award for a new opportunity in town! This award is helping to create an environment for residents of Pahrump to gather and enjoy a splash pad in this desert area. This will be a way to bring our community together, improve our park and contribute to a free family-friendly activity,” Nye County Grants Administrator Jessica McCutcheon told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We will be highlighting where the grant award came from and unveiling the plans for this awesome new addition to the park! We will have refreshments and giveaways on hand, too.”

For those unfamiliar with the concept, splash pads are facilities that feature little to no standing water. Instead, nonslip, porous surfaces are interspersed with nozzles, spouts and other features that spray or mist water into the air. “The result is a low-cost, fun, refreshing recreation area for all ages,” Pahrump mother Rayne Pryor, one of the major proponents for the project, detailed.

In a town where water resources are already strained, it is also important to note that splash pads do not have to utilize large quantities of water. The initial filling of the tanks can be as minimal as 1,500 to 3,000 gallons and a recirculating system, which recycles and disinfects the water, can be used to keep water usage down. By contrast, community pools can require as much as 18,000 to 20,000 gallons of water.

McCutcheon said the town is currently waiting to learn whether the state of Nevada already has a contract in place with a splash pad company, which would allow the town to bypass the bid process that is generally required for projects of this scope. “We are hoping to begin the process of construction before the end of the year and have the project completed before next summer,” she explained. “That is the ideal outcome.

“However, it we do have to go out to bid, of course that would stall the entire project by a couple of months while we run through the bid process,” she concluded. “We are really just at infancy but we are so excited to bring this splash pad to fruition.”

The splash pad announcement event is set for Friday, Oct. 6 at 2 p.m.

Simkins Park is located at 1350 E. Simkins Road. The event is free and open to the entire public.

