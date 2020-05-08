70°F
Justice, District Court Dept. 1 reopen for business

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
May 7, 2020 - 8:19 pm
 

Both the Pahrump Justice Court and the Nye County Fifth Judicial Court have outlined modifications to its day-to-day business operations amid the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

On April 20, the Pahrump Justice Court issued an order temporarily closing the court due to court personnel’s possible exposure to a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

The issue, according to an administrative order, has now been resolved and the Pahrump Justice Court reopened for business on May 4, pursuant to a previous COVID-19 administrative order issued on March 24.

On April 29, Governor Steve Sisolak issued a new directive in which he outlined steps for a phased reopening of Nevada’s economy and systematic lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

In light of the governor’s new directives, the Pahrump Justice Court issued changes to a previous administrative order.

“The court will still conduct all hearings by telephonic or video appearance only, until at least May 15, and we’ll re-evaluate any changes to in-person appearances at that time,” the administrative order stated. “A limited number of customer service windows will be open to assist the public in person, as well as by telephone and email, or submission of documents via the drop box in the Pahrump Justice Court lobby.”

The order went on to state that any individuals appearing in person at the Pahrump Justice Court will be required to wear masks and gloves.

Additionally, any person showing symptoms of COVID-19, defined by the Centers for Disease Control, are prohibited from entering the Pahrump Justice Court and shall contact the court via telephone or email to reschedule their hearing, or to obtain assistance on any other matters.

Criminal hearings, including initial appearances, arraignments, bail, pretrial hearings, and status hearings will be conducted with all attorneys and parties appearing by video or telephone only.

The same method also applies to civil hearings, including protective order hearings, and emergency hearings regarding a landlord’s willful interruption of essential utilities necessary for a tenant’s survival.

“All other provisions set forth in the court’s previous COVID-19 administrative order, issued March 24th 2020, shall remain in effect until further notice,” according to the document. “This administrative order is posted on the Nye County website and copies may be obtained by emailing the court at pjc@pahrumpjusticecourt.com, or by contacting the court at 775-751-7050. This order will be re-evaluated on or about May 15, for any necessary changes as Governor Steve Sisolak issues new directives.”

Also stated in an administrative order, the Pahrump Adult Drug Court and the Nye County Fifth Judicial Court Department-1 reopened for business on Monday, May 4, in accordance with two previous COVID-19 administrative orders.

All COVID-19 district court orders can be found on the Nye County website.

Additionally, effective Monday, May 4, the Nye County Clerk’s Office in Pahrump and in Tonopah will be closed to the public, but will be open for processing court matters.

“The Nye County Clerk will no longer permit parties to email documents for filing,” the order stated. “All documents shall be either dropped in the outside drop box at the respective courthouses, or mailed to the Nye County Clerk’s Office in Pahrump or in Tonopah.

The order also noted that the court requires original signatures on all document filings, as electronic signatures on court documents are not permitted at this time.

For additional information on Nye County Fifth District Court operations, call Gerie Clifford on Department-1 matters, at 775-482-8141, or via email at gclifford@co.nye.nv.us.

For matters involving Department-2, call Louise Mulvey at 775-751-4213, or email at lmulvey@co.nye.nv.us

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

