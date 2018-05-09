Key dates approaching for Nevada primary election

The state of Nevada is highlighting key dates key for voters wishing to participate in the June 12 primary election.

May 9, 2018 - 7:00 am

Thinkstock Key dates are approaching to participate in the June 12 primary election in Nevada.

The state of Nevada is highlighting key dates key for voters wishing to participate in the June 12 primary election.

Some highlights as provided by the Nevada Legislative Counsel Bureau:

■ Registration received by mail: must be postmarked no later than May 15

■ In-person registration: May 22

■ Online registration: May 24

■ Early voting: May 26 through June 8

■ Absent voter ballots: deadline to request, June 5; deadline to return: June 12

For more detailed information, to the Nevada secretary of state’s website at nvsos.gov/sos/elections or call 775-684-5705.