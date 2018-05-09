News

Key dates approaching for Nevada primary election

Staff Report
May 9, 2018 - 7:00 am
 

The state of Nevada is highlighting key dates key for voters wishing to participate in the June 12 primary election.

Some highlights as provided by the Nevada Legislative Counsel Bureau:

■ Registration received by mail: must be postmarked no later than May 15

■ In-person registration: May 22

■ Online registration: May 24

■ Early voting: May 26 through June 8

■ Absent voter ballots: deadline to request, June 5; deadline to return: June 12

For more detailed information, to the Nevada secretary of state’s website at nvsos.gov/sos/elections or call 775-684-5705.

