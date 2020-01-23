Lakeview Executive Golf Course opens new putting green

The town of Pahrump announced the opening of a new putting green at Lakeview Executive Golf Course in late January.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Lakeview Executive Golf Course, an 18-hole short course owned by the town of Pahrump, is located at 1471 E. Mount Charleston Drive.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School golf coach Bob Hopkins tees off Saturday on No. 10 at Lakeview Executive Golf Course during the Pahrump Valley Open Inferno.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Four of the 70 players that participated in Saturday's Pahrump Valley Open Inferno golf tournament putt at Lakeview Executive Golf Course.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Lakeview Executive Golf Course will host what is billed as "Pahrump's Only Major," complete with jackets for the winners of each division, when the Pahrump Valley Open Inferno takes place July 6.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Open Inferno returns to Lakeview Executive Golf Course on July 6 after a six-year hiatus.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Lakeview Executive Golf Course Clubhouse is shown.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A view of Lakeview Executive Golf Course as pictured in this June 25 photo.

Lakeview, owned by the town of Pahrump, opened a short-game area, according to a press release on the town of Pahrump’s website.

The new are includes a 3,100-square-foot putting green and a four-person practice hitting area.

According to the town, the project, which came at a cost of $35,000, is part of a five-year capital improvement plan.

A 15,000-square-foot chipping area is set to open in the “near future,” the town of Pahrump stated in its release.

The Nye County Commission, sitting as the governing body for the town of Pahrump, voted to acquire the 18-hole golf course for $350,000 in December 2017.

The county commission later voted to approve entering into a five-year management contract in 2019 with CourseCo. to manage the course.

Lakeview was built in 1979 at 1471 East Mount Charleston Drive South.

For more, head to www.lakeviewgolfpahrump.com or call 775-727-4040 for reservations.

