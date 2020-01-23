Lakeview Executive Golf Course opens new putting green
The town of Pahrump announced the opening of a new putting green at Lakeview Executive Golf Course in late January.
The town of Pahrump announced the opening of a new putting green at Lakeview Executive Golf Course in late January.
Lakeview, owned by the town of Pahrump, opened a short-game area, according to a press release on the town of Pahrump’s website.
The new are includes a 3,100-square-foot putting green and a four-person practice hitting area.
According to the town, the project, which came at a cost of $35,000, is part of a five-year capital improvement plan.
A 15,000-square-foot chipping area is set to open in the “near future,” the town of Pahrump stated in its release.
The Nye County Commission, sitting as the governing body for the town of Pahrump, voted to acquire the 18-hole golf course for $350,000 in December 2017.
The county commission later voted to approve entering into a five-year management contract in 2019 with CourseCo. to manage the course.
Lakeview was built in 1979 at 1471 East Mount Charleston Drive South.
For more, head to www.lakeviewgolfpahrump.com or call 775-727-4040 for reservations.
Contact Interim Editor Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com