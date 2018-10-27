Laxalt and Heller stump in Pahrump

The clock is steadily winding down and Election Day will be upon America in short order, prompting one last push by all those who are seeking positions to represent the people this election cycle.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times Election Day is Nov. 6. Early voting started Oct. 20.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt spoke to a large group of Pahrump residents on Monday, October 22, striving to raise as much support as possible before the 2018 General Election. He is the Republican nominee for governor of Nevada.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times U.S. Senator Dean Heller, R-NV, is hoping to earn another term, stopping in at the Pahrump Senior Center to encourage voters to cast their ballots in his favor this election cycle.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times From left to right are Nevada Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxalt, Sharon Wehrly,incumbent in the race for Nye County Sheriff, and Dean Heller, a U.S. Senator seeking re-election.

In the Pahrump Valley, where a majority of voters are Republican, Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt and U.S. Senator Dean Heller met with enthusiastic voters during their dual trip to town on Monday, Oct. 22. Both GOP members, Laxalt is vying for the spot of Nevada governor while Heller is attempting to secure a second term in the Senate.

Laxalt is squaring off with Democratic opponent Steve Sisolak, a Clark County commissioner, in the gubernatorial race while Heller is locked in a tight race with Congresswoman Jacky Rosen, the Democratic nominee who is hoping to move from the House of Representatives to a U.S. Senate seat in 2019.

“I love Pahrump and I was glad to be here again to talk with so many great Nevadans. Unlike my opponent, I want to represent every corner of this state as governor. Every Nevadan,” Laxalt said of his visit to the Pahrump Senior Center. “It was a good chance to talk to a large group of Nevadans about the issues that matter to them; keeping taxes low and protecting Nevada’s identity.”

Laxalt spoke on a variety of subjects, including a few of what he feels to be his biggest successes as AG, before turning to campaigning. He highlighted accomplishments such as the initiation of the AG’s Office of Military Legal Assistance and the creation of an elder fraud unit and then encouraged all in the room to head to the polls to make their voices heard.

“This is an incredibly important election,” Laxalt said. “Our election is the most expensive gubernatorial election in the history of our state. You’ve seen the ads, you’ve seen the attack ads. But fortunately, we are in a very good place and we are winning this race today. Because I believe our message has resonated across the state, that we want to keep this a libertarian-leaning state, a state that wants small government, doesn’t want government to be intrusive in our lives, telling us how to live. That’s both the federal government and the state government… We want to make sure our state continues to move forward.”

Heller spoke next, starting off by congratulating the citizens of Nye County for helping log some of the highest early voting percentages of the counties in the state at that time. He then honed in on President Donald Trump’s administration, offering compliments for what he feels has been a positive move forward for the country.

“If you take a look at the economy and what the economy is doing right now… this is significant, our growth rate is over four percent. I remember the previous administration said, ‘You better get used to two percent.’ Remember that? We’re now double that,” Heller said, continuing, “If you look at the kind of growth that we have in this country, the amount of money that is going into the treasury, we have record dollars going into our treasury. The reason I bring this up is, this is what is going to sustain Social Security, this is what is going to sustain Medicare.”

While lunch at the Pahrump Senior Center ensued, Laxalt and Heller spent the remainder of their visit to the valley doing the traditional grip and grin, meeting with voters and posing for photos with their eager supporters.

“As governor, I’ll work to improve education, create more prosperity, and keep people safe. We’ll stand up for every Nevadan, and keep our state from turning into California. We’re grateful for everyone’s support and encouraging everyone to get out and vote. And bring a friend!” Laxalt stated after the trip.

“Dean Heller has been crisscrossing the state and talking to all Nevadans about their most pressing issues throughout this campaign, unlike Congresswoman Rosen who has spent all of her time cozying up to donors in California and New York,” Heller campaign spokesman Keith Schipper said following the visit.

“Dean Heller will meet with anyone in any community to talk about Nevada’s future,” Schipper said. “He has been visiting the Pahrump Valley Senior Center for years because it always attracts an engaged audience that cares deeply about the future of its community, this state and our country.”

Among other stops along Laxalt’s campaign trail were Tonopah and Goldfield, where Laxalt had plans to visit with area voters on Thursday, Oct. 25.

