Letters to the Editor

All across our country the Democratic Socialists of America are putting in candidates that are considered communists.

Nevada has to step up, but the country needs to also

All across our country the Democratic Socialists of America are putting in candidates that are considered communists. In New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Seattle and other major cities these candidates are being elected to very important jobs. Ask yourself why is this happening.

For years since the Viet Nam War there has been a slow transformation of schools, corporations and Hollywood, but remember Hollywood has always been a hot-bed of radical anti-governmental ideas with the leader being Hanoi Jane Fonda, who supported groups like, Weather Underground, Students for Democratic Society and Black Panthers to name a few. Many of the leaders of these organizations became educators themselves teaching their anti-government ideas to their students.

Over the years their ideas grew and with the help of writers like Saul Alinsky, and Cloward and Piven, whose sole idea was to create chaos and place the entire United States social structure at risk by overloading it with too many people who are taking from taxpayers and not contributing.

A prime example of these new political candidates such as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, an African-born man who is a Democratic Socialist of America member, who believes in freezing rents, free childcare, free bus rides and city owned grocery stores, among other communist ideas.

Mayor Mamdani is supporting such candidates as Brad Lander, who is running for the U.S. House of Representatives, and with help to win that spot with the unpopular use of Ranked Choice Voting. Mr. Lander supports the liberation of Palestine and the election of Abdul El Sayed for Michigan U.S. senator.

Mayor Mamdani also supports Claire Valdez, who is also supported by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, she is pro-Palestine and wants to abolish Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Mamdani also supports Daria Liza Avila Chevalier, who advocates no prisons, no police and no borders.

All of the above politicians belong to the Democrat Socialists of America, and are commonly called communists. Take for example how we are changing in America. Educator Roderick Theis of La Grande, Oregon, who displayed two books in his office at school. One book was “He-He” and the other “She-She”, meaning there are two genders. The school board fired Mr. Theis, and now the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld his firing. This is the same court that just ruled that hiring a hit man to beat one of his employees to death with a tire jack and shoot a co-investor at home, is not a crime of violence. How can anyone think that is non-violent?

Where and why do we have these highly educated people in important offices making these totally idiotic decisions come from? Look no further that our educational system.

This new wave of elected officials, candidates and jurists are putting the American way of life at a level never expected or thought to be in jeopardy.

Here in Nevada we have our own Democratic Socialists of America, with U.S. Senators Cortez-Masto and Rosen, U.S. Representatives Horsford, Lee and Titus, along with our Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford and Secretary of State Aguilar.

With all of the Democrat Socialists in Nevada, where are their voices about all of the people in their party that are advocating actual communism. They are silent and silence means they are complacent and if you vote for any Democrat nowadays, you too are voting for communists.

Arnold Breitenbach

Pahrump, Nevada