List: Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A sign outside the Nye County District Attorney's Office in Pahrump.

• Christopher W. Phebus was charged on April 6 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony; and battery, a misdemeanor.

• Daniel Leroy Antill was charged on April 13 with assault with a deadly weapon; battery with use of a deadly weapon, two counts; and coercion involving force, all felonies; and domestic battery, second offense; and battery, two counts, both misdemeanors.

• Darin Tuck was charged on April 16 with unlawful use of a controlled substance; and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Amanda Daisy Cozad was charged on April 16 with unlawful use of a controlled substance; and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Jose Amparo Tristan was charged on April 16 with unlawful use of a controlled substance and offense involving stolen vehicle, both felonies; and unlawful occupancy; obstructing a public officer; unlawful trespass upon land; and offense involving stolen property, all misdemeanors.

• Brandy Marie Howe was charged on April 18 with burglary, a felony.

• Karin Helga Klein was charged on April 5 with failure to stop at stop sign, a misdemeanor.

• Morgan Grace Burke was charged on April 10 with driving under the influence of alcohol, second offense, a misdemeanor.

• Anthony Blaise Lyons was charged on April 12 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Stan Lee Olczyk was charged on April 12 with unlawful trespass upon land, a misdemeanor.

• Elaine Dietrich was charged on April 12 with driving under the influence of alcohol and license plate lamp required, both misdemeanors.

• Joshua Ray Smith was charged on April 13 with domestic battery; theft; and coercion, all misdemeanors.

• Jason Charles Stevens was charged on April 16 with battery, two counts; and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors.

• Cynthia Ashjenee Jackson was charged on April 16 with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled substance and/or with prohibited substance in blood; driving without a valid license; and disregard for traffic device, all misdemeanors.

• Antony Robert Windholz was charged on April 16 with battery; attempted theft; and attempted coercion, all misdemeanors.

• Benjamin Garrett Greene was charged on April 16 with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• Jacob Brickford was charged on April 17 with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• Robin Elizabeth Hartman was charged on April 18 with injury to other property, a gross misdemeanor; and battery and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors.