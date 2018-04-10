From midnight to 5 a.m. April 11, maintenance was planned on fiber-optic cabling that carries Valley Communications Association’s digital TV services. The maintenance will affect approximately two-thirds of the channels, but most channels from 3 through 89 should be unaffected, Valley said in a recent announcement.
Maintenance to temporarily affect Valley digital TV services
April 10, 2018 - 4:12 pm