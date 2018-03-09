Modeling scam surfaces on social media in Nevada

Authorities in Nevada are warning of a modeling scam that’s surfacing on social media.

Thinkstock A social media post seeking models in Nevada is a scam. It surfaced last month.

Authorities in Nevada are warning of a modeling scam that’s surfacing on social media.

“If you come across an Instagram @vspink_unevada_reno asking for models for Victoria’s Secret, please be aware this is a scam,” police at the University of Nevada, Reno said on Twitter.

“If you have been in contact with this person, please let us know,” police said.

“If you are ever contacted to be a model for a cooperation like this, it’s a good idea to check in with their headquarters and they can validate if a photographer or a recruitment for talent is legitimate,” authorities added in the tweet.