Mountain Falls Craft Fair returns to Pahrump

Ginger Forbes, founder of the Mountain Falls Craft Fair, is hoping for another great turnout, as the annual event returns Saturday, March 17.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Scentsy products will part of more than two dozen unique items for sale by vendors at the annual Mountain Falls Craft Show on Saturday. The event will be hosted inside the Banquet Room at 5001 Clubhouse Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Organizer Ginger Forbes said attendees can shop for one-of-a-kind arts and craft pieces at bargain prices during the Mountain Falls Craft Show on Saturday. Admission is free.

More than two dozen vendors have signed on to set up shop at the venue located inside the Mountain Falls Banquet Room at 5001 Clubhouse Drive.

Hours for the craft show are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is free.

New items

Forbes noted that while all of the vendors are local this year, she’s quite eager to introduce several new vendors to the show, some of which are brand new to the area.

“Saturday is our fourth event,” Forbes said this week. “We have two events, twice a year, in the spring and the fall. We have some very interesting tile art and of course, we have jewelry and handcrafted items, but I also try to have a variety of different vendors with their goods. I have about 27 vendors who have signed on for Saturday, the room will be full.”

Forbes, who is a Scentsy consultant, is also a vendor.

Scentsy is a direct selling company offering a line of numerous lifestyle products sold by consultants around the globe.

“I am a Scentsy consultant, which is why I started founding this event,” she said. “It was hard for direct sales consultants to participate in some of the local craft events because we do not sell true handmade items, and we were not really considered real craftspeople. I created this for those of us who have direct sales businesses, but yet, I bring in a combination of both, so there will be both craft items and direct sale items. We hope to get a good turnout for our event on Saturday.”

Come one, come all

Forbes also noted that because much work goes into organizing the event bi-annually, she’s looking to fill the banquet room with attendees, as she’s reached maximum capacity for vendors this year.

“We want everybody to come out and bring friends and enjoy the event,” she said. “We had a great turnout in the fall and we hope to have a great turnout at Mountain Falls on Saturday. It’s a great venue and we love working with the good people at Mountain Falls. Our last one was back in November of 2017 and it was our best show ever. It was very well attended because there was a lot of good advertising. My first show was November 2016.”

Vendor bookings for the fall craft fair at Mountain Falls are now underway.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 17.

