NDOT seeks input in Pahrump on transportation plan

The Nevada Department of Transportation will stop in Pahrump to get public input on One Nevada Transportation Plan.

Nevada Department of Transportation The Nevada Department of Transportation is planning a community meeting from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. today in the Pahrump Community Library, at 701 East St. in Pahrump. The department is seeking input on the One Nevada Transportation Plan.

The Nevada Department of Transportation will stop in Pahrump to get public input on One Nevada Transportation Plan.

The community meeting will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. today the Pahrump Community Library, at 701 East St. in Pahrump.

The One Nevada Transportation Plan will be Nevada’s long-range statewide transportation plan that will help to guide transportation projects and plans for future decades, officials said in a news release.

“We want to know what is most important to Nevada’s transportation system users, whether it’s safety, less congestion, reduced travel times, capacity expansion, or maintenance and repair,” NDOT Assistant Planning Director Sondra Rosenberg said.

“This helps us make performance-based decisions on future transportation projects to ensure we can continue meeting the state’s needs and goals of the state as well as those of users.”

The One Nevada Plan will further the collaborative planning by combining multiple statewide and regional transportation plans into one comprehensive and adaptable plan, providing enhanced project prioritization and transparency, officials said in a news release.

“Ultimately, the plan transforms statewide transportation planning into a one-stop shop. It creates robust prioritization for planned transportation projects and programs for the next 20-plus years,” Rosenberg said.

“Transportation connects us all. And the One Nevada Plan empowers us to make more informed transportation decisions, keeping Nevada safe and connected.”

A separate meeting is also planned in Tonopah. It will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sept. 27 at Tonopah Convention Center at 301 Brougher Ave.

The first version of the plan will be completed in 2018, with updates in subsequent years.

Online surveys and statewide mobile workshops will gather additional input from the public and stakeholders.

The public can also provide feedback on the most important priorities for future Nevada transportation improvements through a quick 11-question online survey at onenvplan.com

Those interested can also follow the One Nevada Plan at OneNVPlan on Twitter and Facebook.

Contact reporter Daria Sokolova at dsokolova@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @dariasokolova77