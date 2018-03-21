Nevada Economic Development Conference set

Dates are in place for the Fourth Annual Nevada Economic Development Conference, which will explore the ideas, programs and business connections that are defining the new Nevada economy, organizers announced.

Dates are in place for the Fourth Annual Nevada Economic Development Conference, which will explore the ideas, programs and business connections that are defining the new Nevada economy, organizers announced.

The event is planned for Aug. 20-22, 2018 at the Atlantis Casino and Resort in Reno.

The conference is a perfect venue for economic developers, business owners, utility managers, financial leaders, commercial real estate professionals, transportation managers, elected officials, farm and ranch owners, manufacturers and mining leaders to connect with Nevada’s new business development and expansion network, said Jenifer Rose, conference chairwoman and Western Nevada Development District Board member.

“Our theme is ‘Connecting Nevada for a Stronger Economy’ and will provide opportunities for a broad section of professionals to present and share what is happening in a dynamic, changing Nevada economy,” Rose said. “This conference will take people inside Nevada’s great business rebirth; the new companies, new ideas and knowledge base that is shaping a new future.”

Issues to be addressed at the conference include agri-business, economic development, manufacturing, transportation/infrastructure and workforce development.

For further information, including registration details, log on to www.nvedc.com