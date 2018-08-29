Nevada fire prevention poster contest underway

“Look, listen and learn,” is the catchphrase for this year’s National Fire Prevention Association’s Fire Prevention Week campaign.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Last year, Pahrump's Hafen Elementary fifth grader Angelina Valdez earned top honors for the state's 2017 Fire Prevention Week Poster Contest. Valdez said it took her roughly two weeks to complete her poster. This year's submissions must be received by Sept. 14.

As such, the Nevada state fire marshal, in coordination with the Fire Prevention Association of Nevada, has announced the second annual State of Nevada 2018 Fire Prevention Week poster contest.

The competition is open to all elementary (fifth and sixth grades), middle school, and high school students throughout Nevada.

Last year’s contest winners were from Reno, Carson City and Pahrump.

A news release from the Nevada State Fire Marshal’s office stated that the winners will be selected from each of the three grade school categories, as their respective posters will be displayed on billboards in the Elko, Reno, Sparks, Carson City and Las Vegas areas.

Additionally, each winner will receive a plaque from the Nevada State Fire marshal and the Fire Prevention Association of Nevada, along with recognition from the National Fire Protection Association.

The State Fire Marshal has also requested the local fire chiefs throughout Nye County to participate in the judging of Fire Prevention Posters drawn by the students.

“The winning poster may be used in publications, exhibits, and displays, and on websites, as determined by the Nevada state fire marshal,” the release stated. “Artwork must reflect the National Fire Protection Association’s (NFPA) 2018 National Fire Prevention Week.”

Moreover, the winning posters, being originals and copies, become the property of the Nevada state fire marshal, and will be displayed at the Carson City State Fire Marshal’s Office and community outreach events as determined by the same entities along with being posted on billboards, the release stated.

Artistically, the theme must be depicted visually and can be created using media such as acrylics, watercolor, pencils, charcoal, magic markers, crayons, and pastels, but digitally produced images, collages, cut-outs, and stamping will not be eligible for consideration.

In keeping with the theme, Look, Listen and Learn, each entry should include the importance of “looking,” for places where fires could start around a home, while identifying potential fire hazards and eliminating them.

The entry should also remind families to “listen,” for the sound of the smoke alarm, as individuals could have only minutes to escape safely once the smoke alarm sounds.

Officials suggest to create an outside area which should be a safe distance from the home and where everyone should meet.

Additionally, officials advise families to “Learn,” at least two ways out of every room and make sure all doors and windows leading outside, open easily and are free of clutter.

Local entries should be mailed by 5 p.m., September 14, to the Nevada State Fire Marshal’s office at 107 Jacobsen Way Carson City, Nevada 89701.

First, second and third place winners from each grade level, will be selected on September 18.

For additional information log on to fire.nv.gov, or call 775-684-4466.

Fire prevention week runs from October 7th through the 13th.

