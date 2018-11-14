Nevada geology-themed 2019 calendar available

The 2019 calendar is now available to celebrate the geology of Nevada all year long with a photo calendar from the Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, the University of Nevada, Reno announced.

Photo by James Marvin Phelps via UNR Frenchman Mountain in Clark County has 540 million-year-old rocks that are similar to the Grand Canyon rather than other mountains near Las Vegas, most likely the reason is movement along faults to its present position.

This 12-month calendar (January through December 2019) is full of beautiful photos highlighting Nevada’s scenic wonders and features a different geologic topic each month: snow-covered, geomorphology, Keystone Thrust, Roberts Mountains, Great Basin National Park, Fang Ridge, Calico Mountains, Black Rock Lava Flow, Kyle Canyon, Wilson Canyon, Frenchman Mountain and Basin and Range.

Sprinkled throughout the geology calendar are interesting milestones, such as:

■ the day John C. Fremont discovered Pyramid Lake (Jan. 10, 1844),

■ the 1934 Excelsior Mountains magnitude 6.1 earthquake (Jan. 30),

■ the 1914 Magnitude 6.0 earthquake in Reno (Feb. 18),

■ the discovery of silver ore in Pony Canyon, Austin (May 2, 1862),

■ and in 1984 the first federally permitted geothermal plant in Nevada at Desert Peak in Churchill County (Oct. 9).

This year’s contest winners are:

■ First place: James Marvin Phelps, Frenchman Mountain (front cover and November page)

■ Second place: A. Jackson Frishman, view from Baker Peak, Great Basin National Park (May page)

■ Third place: Chip Carroon, Fang Ridge, Nye County (June page)

■ Fourth place: Kristoffer Glenn, Frenchman Mountain and Rainbow Gardens (November page) The calendar is $10. They can be bought at a variety of Northern Nevada locations, online at bit.ly/2Pm6HyZ or by calling 775-682-8766.