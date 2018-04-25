Nevada governor signs school safety executive order

Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval's executive order requires that the task force deliver an initial report of its activities to the governor on or before Aug. 1.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval signed Executive Order 2018-5, establishing the Statewide School Safety Task Force, his office announced.

“The safety of our schoolchildren is a matter of unparalleled importance,” Sandoval said in a statement. “It is imperative that the state devote its resources toward making schools as safe as possible and it is my firm belief that this Task Force will help us do just that.”

The Task Force, which will meet in the near future, may include:

■ the state superintendent of public instruction, a member of the Nevada state Senate and the state Assembly, the superintendents of Clark and Washoe counties or their designees.

■ a superintendent from a rural school district, an elementary or secondary school principal.

■ a representative from the Charter School Association of Nevada or its designee.

■ a school board trustee, an elementary or secondary school teacher, a school behavioral health care professional or social worker.

■ a representative from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

■ a school resource officer or member of law enforcement.

a parent of a child enrolled in grades K-12.

■ an expert or professional in the field of juvenile justice.

■ the student representative to the State Board of Education.

■ anyone else deemed necessary by the governor.

The governor will also designate the leader of the committee.

The executive order requires that the task force deliver an initial report of its activities to the governor on or before Aug. 1.

The report is to include:

■ a review of current law related to school safety and a summary of any recommended actions that can immediately be taken to improve school safety, including any bill draft or budgetary requests necessary to enact the recommendations.

■ a draft of any executive order necessary to enact the recommendations, any proposed model policy for adoption by individual school districts

■ any other information the task force deems necessary

Sandoval signed the executive order in late March.