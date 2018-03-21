Nevada Highway Patrol announces new crackdown

Through March 31, the “Joining Forces” law enforcement team statewide will be issuing citations to pedestrians and motorists who are breaking traffic safety laws, the Nevada Highway Patrol announced.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times As part of an effort called “Joining Forces”— a statewide high visibility enforcement program — law enforcement agencies throughout Nevada are working overtime through Nov. 1 enforcing speed limit laws, the Nevada Highway Patrol announced.

Through March 31, the “Joining Forces” law enforcement team statewide will be issuing citations to pedestrians and motorists who are breaking traffic safety laws, the Nevada Highway Patrol announced.

“The Nevada Highway Patrol would like to remind drivers to slow down, pay attention and look for those on foot,” the NHP said in a statement. “Drivers are also reminded to stop for walkers when they are crossing the street.”

The crackdown comes as pedestrian deaths in 2017 totaled 100 statewide per a preliminary report, an increase of 20 from 2016.

Nevada state law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian bridges and obey all traffic-control signs and signals.

If no sidewalk is present, pedestrians must walk on the left side of the street, facing traffic. For motorists, they must yield to pedestrians and avoid passing vehicles that are stopped for pedestrians.

“The Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety advises motorists and pedestrians to share the road, stay alert and aware of your surroundings, and abide by laws designed to protect all road users,” the NHP said.

The latest crackdown started March 19.