Nevada inmate death ruled a suicide

The Clark County coroner’s office has ruled that death row inmate Scott Dozier died by suicide after hanging himself.

Scott Dozier leaves the courtroom after his hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Jan. 19, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two-time killer Scott Dozier. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

Dozier was pronounced dead at 4:35 p.m. on Jan. 5. He was found alone in his cell by officials.

Prison officials said Dozier was found “hanging from a bed sheet tied to an air vent in his cell at Ely State Prison.”

The 48-year-old was at the center of a statewide debate over the use of certain drugs in capital punishment. Dozier had asked the state to carry out his execution, which was postponed twice.

Dozier had been on death row for the past 11 years after being sentenced to death for first-degree murder and robbery in the killing of Jeremiah Miller. He also was convicted in Arizona in 2005 of second-degree murder in the killing of Jasen Greene.

Dozier wasn’t on suicide watch at the time of his death, Nevada Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Santina reiterated Monday. White Pine County Sheriff’s Office and the state Inspector General’s Office were assisting with the investigation into his death.

It wasn’t clear Monday whether the investigation was finished.