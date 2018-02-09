Nevada prisons make change to medical systems

The Nevada Department of Corrections announces the integration of a kiosk system for medical requests, the department announced.

Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada Department of Corrections Director James Dzurenda talks about his plans for the Nevada prison system at his office in Las Vegas as shown in this 2016 photo.

Courtesy/Nevada Department of Corrections James Dzurenda is the director of the Nevada Department of Corrections. This week, he discussed the integration of a kiosk system for medical requests.

The Nevada Department of Corrections announces the integration of a kiosk system for medical requests, the department announced.

The automation of this inmate request system will heighten efficiencies for inmates and staff handling medication refills, as well as dental and eye doctor requests, with no added cost to the state.

The kiosks are provided by Keefe Group and have been in place since 2012, used by inmates when purchasing items from the store.

In November 2016, a pilot program was launched at Florence McClure Women’s Correctional Center in Las Vegas to utilize the kiosks for more than just purchases.

The program was a success, and this week is being incorporated in each institution across the state.

“This self-serve style of technology is well received in prisons by both the inmates and staff,” department director James Dzurenda said.

“The more ways in which we can get inmates to be responsible for themselves, the more likely they are to take an active role in self-care when released,” Dzurenda said. “This is just one more step in the right direction.”

A few details from state prisons officials:

The kiosk works much like an email delivery system.

What used to take a few days will now only take a few hours as nurses receive requests and submit responses in the pharmacy system.

Another benefit is the curbing of false claims or multiple paper requests being sent which clogs the system and slows the process.

Last year, the prison system’s medical division handled approximately 52,000 paper inmate requests, meaning 1,000 pieces of paper being handled by numerous people each week throughout the state.

This kiosk system will save paper, time and money and will ensure better delivery of medical services, the department said.