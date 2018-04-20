Nevadans pay tribute to Barbara Bush

Barbara Bush’s grace and poise was not lost on Nevada dignitaries and lawmakers.
The former first lady and wife of former President George H.W. Bush died Tuesday at the age of 92.
Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval said Bush represented our country with dignity and class during her service as first lady.
“My thoughts and prayers are with her family,” Sandoval said.
U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nevada, said he joined all Nevadans in mourning a first lady “who showed steadfast grace and resolve in service to our country.”
U.S. Rep. Ruben Kihuen, D-Nevada, who represents Nye and Esmeralda counties in the U.S. House said on Twitter: “Saddened to hear about the passing of former First Lady Barbara Bush. She was a woman of strength, character and class who dedicated her life to literacy and public service. My deepest condolences to former presidents George H. W. Bush, George W. Bush and the entire Bush family.”
Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nevada, called the former first lady “an incredible woman whose fierce devotion to her family and country left an indelible mark on our nation’s history.”
“I count myself among the many Americans who came to greatly respect and admire President George H.W. Bush – despite our political differences. First lady Barbara Bush was one of the reasons he was so adored,” Reid said in a statement.
“Barbara and President Bush were the epitome of what a president and first lady should be – kind, decent and unwavering in their love and commitment to country and family,” he said. “Landra and I offer our condolences to the Bush family and join the nation in honoring the legacy of this remarkable woman.”
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nevada, called the passing of the former first lady sad news, and offered condolences to the Bush family.
U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nevada, said on Twitter: “First lady Barbara Bush was an exceptional American and her lasting impact on our country will endure. Sending condolences to the entire Bush family tonight.”
Sig Rogich, a former aide to President George H.W. Bush and founder of R&R Advertising in Las Vegas, fondly recalled the former first lady before the news of her death Tuesday.
Rogich recalled Bush as a champion for adult literacy and caring for children with HIV, as well as her role as “the one who kept law and order in the Bush family.”
Remembering Barbara Bush
Here are some comments made on the Facebook page of the Pahrump Valley Times following the passing of Barbara Bush.
• R.I.P. Barbara. My prayers are with your family and friends.
— Jean Mattson
• A great lady. [heart sign added]
— Sue McKnight
• Sorry to see her go. Such an example.
— Laraine Bowman Crowther
• My prayers are with you and your family and friends.
— Donna Harvey
• We have lost a Fantastic Lady May she Rest in Peace. [heart sign added]
— Marlene Bowlsby
• Outstanding example of a great Lady. Rest In Peace.
— Rosemary Popielarski
