Nevadans pay tribute to Barbara Bush

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Community Library is one of several locations in Pahrump to pay their respects to former First Lady Barbara Bush who died at the age of 92 on Tuesday.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The flag flies at half-staff at the Nye County Government Complex on Wednesday for Barbara Bush, who as the wife of the 41st president, George Herbert Walker Bush and the mother of the 43rd, George W. Bush, Barbara Bush was only the second woman in American history to have a son of hers follow his father to the White House. Abigail Adams, wife of John Adams and mother of John Quincy Adams, was the first.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The flag at the Pahrump Moose Lodge was at half-staff on Wednesday morning. Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval said Barbara Bush represented our country with dignity and class during her service as first lady, while U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nevada, said he joined all Nevadans in mourning a first lady “who showed steadfast grace and resolve in service to our country.”

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The flag above Gold Town Casino along Highway 160 was lowered to half-staff in remembrance of Barbara Bush's passing this week. Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nevada, called the former first lady “an incredible woman whose fierce devotion to her family and country left an indelible mark on our nation’s history.”

John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal This 2008 photo shows Former President George H.W. Bush, left, and his wife Barbara Bush at the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Mrs. Bush died Tuesday at age 92.

Barbara Bush’s grace and poise was not lost on Nevada dignitaries and lawmakers.

The former first lady and wife of former President George H.W. Bush died Tuesday at the age of 92.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval said Bush represented our country with dignity and class during her service as first lady.

“My thoughts and prayers are with her family,” Sandoval said.

U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nevada, said he joined all Nevadans in mourning a first lady “who showed steadfast grace and resolve in service to our country.”

U.S. Rep. Ruben Kihuen, D-Nevada, who represents Nye and Esmeralda counties in the U.S. House said on Twitter: “Saddened to hear about the passing of former First Lady Barbara Bush. She was a woman of strength, character and class who dedicated her life to literacy and public service. My deepest condolences to former presidents George H. W. Bush, George W. Bush and the entire Bush family.”

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nevada, called the former first lady “an incredible woman whose fierce devotion to her family and country left an indelible mark on our nation’s history.”

“I count myself among the many Americans who came to greatly respect and admire President George H.W. Bush – despite our political differences. First lady Barbara Bush was one of the reasons he was so adored,” Reid said in a statement.

“Barbara and President Bush were the epitome of what a president and first lady should be – kind, decent and unwavering in their love and commitment to country and family,” he said. “Landra and I offer our condolences to the Bush family and join the nation in honoring the legacy of this remarkable woman.”

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nevada, called the passing of the former first lady sad news, and offered condolences to the Bush family.

U.S. Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nevada, said on Twitter: “First lady Barbara Bush was an exceptional American and her lasting impact on our country will endure. Sending condolences to the entire Bush family tonight.”

Sig Rogich, a former aide to President George H.W. Bush and founder of R&R Advertising in Las Vegas, fondly recalled the former first lady before the news of her death Tuesday.

Rogich recalled Bush as a champion for adult literacy and caring for children with HIV, as well as her role as “the one who kept law and order in the Bush family.”