Nevadans to consider five ballot questions this year: Part I

Nevadans will have a total of five statewide ballot questions to consider on the 2020 general election ballot, all of which propose amendments to the Nevada State Constitution.

The Nevada Board of Regents is the subject of Nevada Statewide Ballot Question 1, which calls for the board to be removed from the Nevada State Constitution. Richard N. Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal @RickVelotta

Getty Images Though same-sex marriages are recognized in Nevada, the Nevada State Constitution currently defines marriage as between a male and a female. Nevada Statewide Ballot Question 2 proposes to amend the state constitution's definition of marriage to include same-sex couples, in concurrence with a 2015 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Each of the questions was introduced by the Nevada Legislature in 2017 and passed by Nevada lawmakers in both 2017 and 2019. Now, these matters are in the hands of voters, who will ultimately decide if they become incorporated into the state constitution.

In this two-part series, the Pahrump Valley Times will delve into the details of each question, including the arguments advocating for and opposing passage of each, as written by the committees appointed for that purpose.

Board of Regents

A highly complex and controversial matter, Question 1 proposes an amendment to the Nevada State Constitution which would remove the constitutional status of the Nevada State Board of Regents and place its governance under the control of the Nevada Legislature.

The information provided by the Nevada secretary of state’s office on Question 1 encompasses a total of eight pages, double the amount used to detail all other statewide ballot questions, with the exception of Question 6. The arguments for and against passage are both lengthy, going into a variety of different points and citing various laws and court rulings as their basis.

The argument for passage of Question 1 begins by asserting that Nevada is the only state in which a single elected board with constitutional status controls and manages the affairs and funds of the state’s entire public higher education system. As such, the Board of Regents is essentially allowed to operate without oversight.

“In past cases before the Nevada Supreme Court, the Board of Regents has asserted that its ‘unique constitutional status’ gives it ‘virtual autonomy and thus immunity’ from certain laws and policies enacted by the Legislature,” the argument advocating for passage reads. “Based on legislative testimony, such assertions have given some people the impression that the board conducts itself as a fourth branch of government, and that the board too often invokes its constitutional status as a shield against additional legislative oversight and accountability.”

The argument for Question 1 goes into the financial side of the issue as well, stating that while the Legislature is required to provide financial support for the operation of the state university, the Board of Regents has sole control over how that funding is used. “This divide between the Legislature’s constitutional power to fund higher education and the board’s constitutional power to direct how those funds are actually spent gives the board a virtually unparalleled power… without the same level of legislative oversight typically applied to other executive branch agencies.”

Several other arguments are put forth, including those regarding complaints made to the Legislature about the Board of Regents and financial liabilities apparently created by the board’s management of the higher education system, among others.

On the opposite side of the argument, the committee against the passage of Question 1 contends that there was a very good reason for the Board of Regents’ inclusion in the constitution and that was to protect it from the ever-fluctuating influence of politics.

“In 1864, the framers of the Nevada Constitution made a deliberate choice to give constitutional status to the Board of Regents to guarantee that it had independent powers to control and manage the state university without the threat of political interference by the Legislature and governor,” the argument against passage states.

The argument in opposition continues by proclaiming that the Board of Regents is not free from legislative oversight. “When deemed necessary in court cases and legislative inquiries, the board has legitimately asserted its constitutional status because the board has a duty to defend the framers’ intent to protect the state university from unwarranted intrusions by the political forces of government,” the argument against explains, later continuing, “Passage of this ballot question would allow the Legislature to change existing higher education policies and procedures and even allow the Legislature to make members of the board appointed rather than elected. Previous attempts to change higher education governance have failed because Nevadans recognize the importance of keeping the system in the Nevada Constitution as originally drafted.”

Same-sex marriage

Question 2 is another proposed amendment of the state constitution and is considered by many to be something of a housekeeping item, as it calls for aligning the state’s constitutional language with a ruling made by the U.S. Supreme Court five years ago.

As it stands today, the Nevada State Constitution only recognizes marriage between a male and a female but this is essentially a moot point, because a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling has already declared laws banning same-sex marriage to be in violation of the U.S. Constitution and therefore unenforceable.

“With the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, same-sex marriage has been legal across the country since 2015. Accordingly, the unenforceable provision in the Nevada Constitution that recognizes only a marriage between a man and a woman should be removed,” the argument for passage, included in the documentation provided by the Nevada secretary of state’s office for voters’ consideration, reads. “Elimination of discriminatory language and requiring the State of Nevada and its political subdivisions to recognize all legal marriages regardless of gender will ensure marriage equality for all Nevadans.”

The argument in favor of passage also notes that Question 2 allows for freedom of religion by preserving the right of any clergy member to refuse to perform a same-sex marriage ceremony.

That doesn’t mean there is no opposition to the passage of Question 2. In the argument against passage it states that the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision regarding same-sex marriage was a narrow call with justices voting 5-4 in favor of recognizing same-sex marriage. If that decision were to be overturned at some point in the future, the amended definition of marriage in the state constitution would once again be at odds with the Supreme Court’s ruling.

The argument against also touches on the fact that Nevadans ratified an amendment to the state constitution in 2000 and 2002 that defined marriage as being only between a man and a woman. “The Nevada Constitution should reflect the will of the people of Nevada and not be changed in reaction to a court decision that can be overturned,” the argument against passage states.

It also goes on to tout the religious reasons behind opposition to same-sex marriages, noting that for many religious persons, there is a belief that same-sex marriage undermines traditional marriage. It also argues that same-sex couples have the ability to establish a “domestic partnership” and therefore they do not need to be included in the state’s definition of “marriage.”

Part two of this series will appear in a future edition of the Times and will cover Nevada Statewide Ballot Question 3, 4 and 6. There is no Question 5 on the 2020 general election ballot.

To review the digest as well as the full arguments in favor and against each ballot question visit www.nvsos.gov and click on the “Elections” link, followed by the “2020 Petitions” link.

