Nevada’s Adam Laxalt announces conviction of Medicaid provider

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt this week announced that We Care Behavioral Health Agency, LLC (We Care) was convicted for Medicaid fraud.

Las Vegas Review-Journal Restitution of more than $1 million should send a message of deterrence to Medicaid providers engaging in fraud, Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt said.

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt this week announced that We Care Behavioral Health Agency, LLC (We Care) was convicted for Medicaid fraud.

The fraud was committed between April 2016 and August 2017, the attorney general’s office said.

Eighth Judicial District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti sentenced the business on a gross misdemeanor charge of Intentional Failure to Maintain Adequate Records, and placed it on probation for three years. As part of the sentence, We Care was ordered to pay $1,080,082.49 in restitution.

“Today’s restitution of over $1 million should send a message of deterrence to Medicaid providers engaging in fraud,” Laxalt said in a statement May 29.

The investigation began after the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit received an allegation that We Care had allegedly not provided services to Medicaid recipients as billed to Nevada Medicaid.

The investigation revealed that We Care intentionally failed to maintain accurate documentation, including progress notes concerning the services actually provided to Medicaid recipients, the attorney general’s office said.

Many of We Care’s records did not note accurate dates or types of services purportedly provided to the Medicaid recipients.

On behalf of the attorney general and the state, the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigates and prosecutes financial fraud by those providing health care services or goods to Medicaid patients.

Persons convicted of Medicaid fraud may also be administratively excluded from future Medicaid and Medicare participation.

We Care Behavioral Health Agency, LLC (We Care) is based out of Las Vegas.

This case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Andrew Schulke.

Anyone wishing to report suspicious activities regarding any related fraud may contact the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit at 702-486-3420 or 775-684-1100.