93°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Nevada’s new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations both hit 2-month lows

By Jonah Dylan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
September 22, 2021 - 2:34 pm
 
Ethan Lucero, 19, of Las Vegas, waits in observation after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine durin ...
Ethan Lucero, 19, of Las Vegas, waits in observation after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine during a pop-up vaccination clinic at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Nevada hit two positive milestones on Wednesday, reporting the fewest new coronavirus cases in a single day and the lowest number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations in more than two months.

The state reported 824 new cases and 30 deaths, bringing cumulative totals posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services to 414,371 cases and 6,948 deaths.

That was the lowest figure since July 21, according to state data. It was also the lowest number of new cases reported in a single day since July 14.

New COVID-19 cases were just below the two-week moving average, which dropped sharply from 894 to 825.

Nevada also reported that 986 people in the state were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, 21 fewer than the previous day. The number of hospitalizations in the state has been slowly decreasing for weeks, though hospitals in the northern and central part of the state, in particular, continue to struggle with capacity and staffing issues.

COVID-related deaths, however, remained well above the moving two-week average, which increased by one to 13 fatalities per day.

Data guide: COVID-19’s impact on Nevada

The state’s two-week positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, dropped 0.2 percentage point to 11.1 percent, according to state data. The rate declined steeply from its recent high of 16.4 percent on Aug. 13 before flattening over the past few weeks.

Positivity rates show how the pandemic has shifted over the past month. While Clark County was ground zero of the state outbreak in mid-August, the surge is now hitting other parts of the state harder.

Washoe County, for example, reported a test positivity rate of 18.3 percent on Wednesday, well above the state’s recent peak. That number is still high, despite having dropped over the past few weeks. As of Wednesday, 63.40 percent of county residents 12 and older had been fully vaccinated, well above the state rate of 54.56 percent.

Storey County has by far the highest positivity rate in the state, 40.6 percent as of Wednesday. That figure is based on a small sample, though, as only 778 total tests have been reported in the county. In contrast, Clark County has conducted more than 3.2 million tests.

Despite the recent improvements in the state’s key COVID metrics, they have yet to return to the levels seen prior to the summer surge, which experts say was driven by the more-contagious delta variant of the new coronavirus.

As a result, all of Nevada’s 17 counties are listed as having “high” risk of transmission of the disease. That’s the highest category in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and means a mask mandate remains in effect throughout the entire state.

The state reinstituted a mask mandate in crowded indoor public spaces for counties that have “high or substantial” rates of transmission on July 30, about two weeks before the state’s numbers started to flatten and drop.

The Southern Nevada Health District on Wednesday also reported 352 cases and 19 deaths over the preceding day. That brought county totals to 316,397 cases and 5,515 deaths.

Clark County’s two-week test positivity rate, which has dropped rapidly in recent weeks, declined 0.1 percentage point to 8.6 percent.

County numbers are included in the statewide totals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Three young individuals fly high above the carnival g ...
Pahrump Fall Festival kicks off tomorrow
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After Nye County commissioners made the difficult decision in mid-2020 to cancel that year’s Fall Festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials with both the county and town immediately embarked on a mission to make the next one the very best it could possibly be. Now, with many months of painstaking planning under their belts, event organizers are all geared up to host the 2021 Fall Festival.

Getty Images Recycling is an essential part of maintaining a healthy and happy planet and NDEP ...
NDEP hosting first ever Nevada Recycles Poster Contest
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Recycling is a concept that is familiar to many but in a lot of cases, those who utilize recycling bins in their communities don’t understand the necessity of ensuring the items they are attempting to put into the recycling stream are entirely empty, clean and dry. Without these three factors, products such as plastic bottles, cardboard boxes, metal cans and more can be rejected by recycling facilities, meaning they will find their ultimate destination at the landfill despite efforts to recycle.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Mark Kampf has announced that he intends t ...
Mark Kampf announces bid for Nye County Clerk’s seat
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2022 primary election may still be more than seven months away but candidates are already starting to declare their intention to run for certain offices in the coming election cycle, including Pahrump resident Mark Kampf, who recently announced his candidacy for the Nye County clerk’s seat.

A rendering of the production facility at the planned Rhyolite Ridge lithium mine in rural Neva ...
South African firm to invest $490M in Esmeralda lithium project
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Sibanye-Stillwater, a South African precious metals mining company, will invest $490 million in the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project near Tonopah and take a 50-percent stake in the project, Ioneer Ltd. announced.

(Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford joined a coalitio ...
AG Ford pushes back against Roe v. Wade challenge
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford joined a coalition of 24 state attorneys general to urge the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold aspects of the landmark Roe v. Wade case.

Courtesy of Wells Fargo Joe Trimble
JOE TRIMBLE: Three tips to manage small business cash flow
By Joe Trimble Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Cash flow is critical to the success of a small business. Even more than profitability, cash flow is important because it allows a company to buy inventory, keep the lights on, and their employees paid.

Smarter Balanced assessments not to be used due to waiver for 2020-21 school year
Smarter Balanced assessments not to be used due to waiver for 2020-21 school year
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Education (NDE) has released their results for the mathematics and English Language Arts Smarter Balanced assessments. The assessments were given to students in grades three through eight for the 2020-21 academic school year.

Steve Cancino of Las Vegas, right, receives his second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine fro ...
All 4 of Nevada’s key COVID-19 metrics edge higher
By Jonah Dylan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada on Tuesday reported 1,230 new coronavirus cases and 38 deaths over the preceding day as the state’s longer-term COVID-19 metrics all edged higher.

 
Nevada jobless rate highest in U.S. for 2nd straight month
By Mike Shoro Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The state unemployment rate of 7.7. percent in August matched the rate in July, leading the country for the second straight month, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

 
Mount Charleston Lodge fire started in storage area
By Glenn Puit and Jonah Dylan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Fire investigators say the pre-dawn blaze that burned the historic lodge to the ground was accidental, but weren’t able to pinpoint an ignition source.