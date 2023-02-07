New parents can find help at this diaper bank ‘pop-up’ event

Pahrump Salvation Army is holding a freediaper bank pop-up event for area parents at its service center, 40 Dahlia St. from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Feb. 10. No registration is required.

The cost of diapers can be a huge expense, exceeding $70 to $80 per baby each month, according to some estimates.

That’s why Pahrump Salvation Army is holding a free Diaper Bank Pop-Up event for area parents at its service center, 40 Dahlia St. from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Feb. 10.

No registration is required but Service Center Coordinator Brenda Pinion said the event is on a first-come, first-serve basis, courtesy of an organization called Baby’s Bounty.

“As the Pahrump community expands to more families, we’ve seen a greater need for diapers than we’ve seen in the past,” Pinion said. “They do the diaper banks for our Mesquite office and I am thrilled to have Baby’s Bounty come out to Pahrump to provide for our smallest community members.

“They were referred to our Salvation Army here and we just got it set up and ready for the public,” she said.

Though the diaper bank is a first for Pahrump Valley residents, Pinion said that it may not be the last, depending on how parents respond to the diaper bank event on Friday.

“We will see how it goes after this first time, and maybe we can set up something that’s monthly,” she said. “So we just want to see how this event goes and then we might set something up after.”

As stated on its website, Baby’s Bounty will provide diapers and wipes for up to three children per household with proper identification.

The diapers are for personal use and not for resale or trade.

Diapers aside, Pinion said parents can also register for other services provided by Baby’s Bounty by way of the Salvation Army.

“They can register for a care package, which includes clothes, diapers, baby seats, and the the whole works,” she said. “So they offer a lot of assistance for new moms who already have children as well. I thought it would be great to have them come out and serve our community because I know that there’s a lot of need right now.”

To learn more about the services that the Pahrump Salvation Army provides call (775) 751-6181.

Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Food pantry hours are Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

That service is also free of charge where people come in for their food needs.

“We take them shopping, and they pick up whatever they would like for the month,” Pinion noted. “We just take them shopping here in our location and they pick out whatever they’d like or whatever we have on the shelves that day and we help them out with their groceries.”

