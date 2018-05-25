NHP, CHP team up for holiday weekend traffic enforcement

Those who plan on taking a road trip to California this weekend may notice an increased presence of law enforcement agencies driving along the highly-traveled I-15 corridor.

In fact, those driving into Las Vegas from California will likely notice the same.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratzuk said both NHP and California Highway Patrol troopers are joining forces to target speeding and distracted drivers, along with those driving under the influence between California and Las Vegas.

A strong emphasis will also be placed on motorists who do not yield to emergency vehicles.

Buratzuk said that on average, 45,000 vehicles enter Nevada on that stretch of road from Los Angeles on a daily basis, equating to an average of more than 16 million vehicles each year.

“Memorial Day weekend is traditionally the kick-off for the summer vacation season,” Buratzuk noted in a news release. “It’s estimated that Memorial Day weekend could bring over 300,000 visitors to the Las Vegas Valley. The goal of both agencies is the safety of our motoring public, especially during this holiday weekend.”

Additionally, Buratzuk also said the stretch of I-15 between the Silver and Golden states, was once considered one of the most deadly stretches of highway in the country.

“With the collaborative efforts of our two agencies we have managed to reduce the number of fatal crashes in this area through enforcement and education,” he noted. “Commuters will be warned with the electronic freeway signs which will flash the message ‘Move Over or Slow Down for Stopped Emergency Vehicles’ as well as ‘Entering NHP Zero Tolerance Zone’ as a reminder to be safe.”

Roadways aside, California Highway Patrol troopers will also have an “Eye in the Sky,” to monitor drivers.

“That will include the use of fixed-winged aircraft, which measures speed from the air,” Buratzuk said. “Also participating in this joint enforcement will be Las Vegas Metro and the Henderson Police Department.”

Earlier this year, the Nevada Department of Public Safety, and the state Office of Traffic Safety embarked on their regular “Click it, or Ticket,” campaign to remind motorists of the importance of wearing seat belts no matter the distance they are driving, day or night.

A recent National Highway Traffic Safety Administration study reported that nearly 70 percent of crashes happen within 10 miles from home.

