Nye clerk offers info involving voter registration forms

A lot of mass mailings are going out from political parties and candidates that include voter registration forms that encourage voters to correct their address with the attached voter registration form, but these notices are not being sent by the Nye County Clerk’s Office.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times Voter registration efforts are underway ahead of the Nov. 6 general election.

Thinkstock The Nye County Clerk's Office has released a statement involving voter registration efforts.

The clerk’s office released a statement on the matter last week.

Some details:

■ If voters want to verify his or her registration, they can either call the clerk’s office at 775-482-8127 (Tonopah) or 775-751-7040 (Pahrump), or go to the Nevada secretary of state’s online registration at https://www.nvsos.gov/votersearch

■ Please verify either with the county clerk’s office or on the state website before sending in the voter registration forms sent to you by third parties, such as candidates or political parties.

The clerk’s office also detailed important upcoming dates for the Nov. 6 general election:

Oct. 9: deadline for mail-in registration (Must be postmarked by this date)

Oct. 10-16: extended in-office and online registration (in person at the clerk’s office or online (www.registertovotenv.gov)

Oct. 17-18: extended online registration (two days) go to (www.registertovotenv.gov)

Oct. 20-Nov. 2: early voting

Oct. 30, 5 p.m. mail/absentee ballot request deadline