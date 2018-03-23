Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A sign outside the Nye County District Attorney's Office in Pahrump.

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Shaleka Wilkins-Cole was charged on March 12 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony; and obstructing a public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.

• Michael James Murphy was charged on Feb. 20 with injury to other property, a gross misdemeanor.

• Justin Dewayne Jenkins was charged on Feb. 23 with injuring or tampering with vehicle and child abuse and neglect, both gross misdemeanors.

• Lillian Mae Nail was charged on March 2 with possession of a dangerous drug without prescription, a gross misdemeanor.

• Robert Samuel Behrens Jr., was charged on March 13 with misuse of 9-1-1 system, three counts, a gross misdemeanor.

• Aaron McElroy Williams was charged on Feb. 20 with obstructing public officer and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors.

• Danney Dean Montgomery was charged on Feb. 23 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Timothy A. Dahl was charged on Feb. 26 with driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.

• Rebecca L. Partain was charged on Feb. 26 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Brittany Richelle Garza was charged on Feb. 28 with driving without a valid license and safety belts and shoulder harness assembly, both misdemeanors.

• Eboni Shajuana Cockerham was charged on March 1 with domestic battery and attempted injury to other property $25 or more, both misdemeanors.

• Barbara Thompson was charged on March 2 with disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor.

• Amber Rose Wills was charged on March 5 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Danyal Rae Smith was charged on March 5 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Itamar Avendano was charged on March 8 with driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to maintain lane; and possession of fictitious, canceled, revoked, suspended or altered registration or plate, all misdemeanors.

• Billy Dean McClelen was charged on March 8 resisting public officer; obstructing a public officer; certain unlawful acts; security for payment of tort liabilities required; and lighted lamps required, all misdemeanors.

• Leonard Andrew Gilmette was charged on March 9 with driving under the influence of alcohol; driving without a valid license; and no registration, all misdemeanors.

• Anthony K. Anderson was charged on March 12 with petit larceny; embezzlement, $25 or more; and offense involving stolen property, all misdemeanors.

• Steve K. Grider was charged on March 12 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Daniel E. McLaughlin was charged on March 13 with obstructing a public officer and battery, both misdemeanors.