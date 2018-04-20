Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Darrin Michael Ary was charged on March 26 with identity theft; obtaining controlled substance by fraud, three counts; obtaining dangerous drug by fraud, three counts; and conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act, first offense, all felonies.

• Jennifer Lynn Leet was charged on March 27 with child abuse and neglect, a felony and failure to provide sustenance for impounded/confined animals, a misdemeanor.

•Tobias Mendoza-Fernandez was charged on April 3 with prohibited person in possession of firearm(s), a felony.

• Bryan Dale Pack aka Bryan C. Palleschi was charged on April 4 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Caroline Dolezal was charged on April 4 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Eric Lamerre Hemphill was charged on April 5 with unlawful use of a controlled substance; and possession of controlled substance, both felonies.

• Brad A. Mehn was charged on April 5 with issuing check(s) without sufficient funds.

• Charles C. Magee was charged on April 6 with third-degree arson, a felony.

• Sara Mayer was charged on April 6 with burglary, a felony; and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• Peter Medina was charged on April 6 with assault with a deadly weapon, a felony and battery, a misdemeanor.

• Kathy S. Haviland was charged on April 10 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Terry Lynn Allen was charged on April 10 with conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act; offer, attempt or commission of unauthorized act(s) relating to schedule I or II controlled substances; allowing child to be present during commission of certain violations which involve controlled substances other than marijuana, four counts; unlawful use of a controlled substance, three counts; prohibited acts of sex offender; and child abuse or neglect, four counts, all felonies.

• Heather Marie Longberry aka Heather M. Beatty aka Heather Pectol was charged on April 10 with conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act; offer, attempt or commission of unauthorized act(s) relating to schedule I or II controlled substances; allowing child to be present during commission of certain violations which involve controlled substances other than marijuana, four counts; unlawful use of a controlled substance, three counts; prohibited acts of sex offender; and child abuse or neglect, four counts, all felonies.

• Timmy Nelson Smith Jr., was charged on April 6 with performance of act or neglect of duty in willful or wanton disregard of safety of persons or property; false signals endangering cars, vessels or motors; and battery upon a peace officer, all gross misdemeanors; and battery, two counts; and injuring or tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts, both misdemeanors.

• Charles Robert Parker aka Anthony Charles Parker aka Anthony Charles Kneesel was charged on April 6 with driving under the influence of alcohol and having open container of alcoholic beverage within passenger area of motor vehicle while on highway; drinking alcoholic beverage while driving motor vehicle, both misdemeanors.

• Ronald Trentz was charged on April 6 with theft of services, a misdemeanor.

• Aaron McElroy Williams was charged on April 6 with theft of services and obstructing a public officer, both misdemeanors.

• Tobias Mendoza-Fernandez was charged on April 11 with violation of temporary or extended domestic violence protective order, a gross misdemeanor.

• Daniel Sandquist was charged on April 11 with unlawful taking of a vehicle, a gross misdemeanor; and driving without a valid license, a misdemeanor.

• June Marie Titus was charged on April 2 with required position and method of turning at intersections and improper starting from stopped position, both misdemeanors.

• Sie Van Ervine IV was charged on April 2 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Kevin J. Penn was charged on April 2 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Lillian Nacpil Hamilton was charged on April 9 with harassment, two counts and disturbing the peace, two counts, both misdemeanors.

• Ian Burton was charged on April 10 with possession of a drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Carlos Cristales was charged on April 12 with driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.