Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A sign in front of the Nye County District Attorney's Office in Pahrump.

• Janice Lynn Mahoney was charged on April 30 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Brandon Scott Mathiasen was charged on May 3 with forgery, two counts; making, uttering or possessing with intent to utter fictitious bill, note or check; and burglary, all felonies.

• Daniel Joseph Nash was charged on May 3 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia and tail lamps required, both misdemeanors.

• Caryssa Tuttle Lennox was charged on May 4 with unlawful use of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies.

• Denico Tyler Yelvington was charged on May 4 with grand larceny; burglary; and habitual criminal, all felonies.

• Matthew Lars Ambrosen was charged on May 7 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, both felonies.

• Tommy Dean Bridges was charged on May 7 with unlawful possession of firearm, a felony; and unsafe turn or stop, a misdemeanor.

• Heather Leanne Chigro was charged on May 7 with unlawful possession of firearm, a felony; and obstructing a public officer, two counts, a misdemeanor.

• Virgle William Sparks was charged on May 8 with child abuse and neglect, a felony.

• Jose Manuel Sanchez-Lopez was charged on May 8 with prohibited person in possession of firearm(s), a felony.

• Derik Bruce Force was charged on May 9 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony; and movement and signals for turning, a misdemeanor.

• Larry Russell Fielding was charged on April 30 with conspiracy to commit petit larceny, a gross misdemeanor; and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• Donald Joe Franks III was charged on April 30 with conspiracy to commit petit larceny, a gross misdemeanor; and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• Christopher Michael Leach was charged on April 30 with conspiracy to commit petit larceny, a gross misdemeanor; and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• Christopher James Lenox was charged on April 30 with unlawful taking of a vehicle, a gross misdemeanor.

• Richard Xavier Ruiz was charged on April 30 performance of act or neglect of duty in willful or wanton disregard of safety of persons or property, a gross misdemeanor.

• Robert Lee Miller was charged on May 2 with reckless endangerment, a gross misdemeanor.

• Michael James Murphy was charged on May 3 with damage to prisons and jails, a gross misdemeanor.

• Jacob Scott Jordan was charged on April 19 with driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding, 11-20 mph over limit, both misdemeanors.

• Stewart Ward was charged on April 20 with driving under the influence of alcohol, two counts; having open container of alcoholic beverage within passenger area of motor vehicle while on highway; drinking alcoholic beverage while driving motor vehicle, two counts; and driving on highway having multiple marked lanes for traffic, all misdemeanors.

• Solon Willis Johnson was charged on April 23 with driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.

• Christopher Carrington was charged on April 24 with injury to other property, $25 or more, a misdemeanor.

• Melody J. Casner was charged on April 24 with failure to use due care, and operating motor vehicle without registration or plate, both misdemeanors.

• Tobias Mendoza-Fernandez was charged on April 25 with carrying concealed weapon(s), a gross misdemeanor; and violation of temporary or extended domestic violence protective order, eight counts, a misdemeanor.

• Robert John Osborne was charged on April 26 with possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Ana Cecilia Rinck was charged on April 26 with battery, three counts, a misdemeanor.

• Amanda Jean Seaton was charged on April 26 with driving on highway having multiple marked lanes for traffic, two counts; and driving under the influence of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors.

• David Stevens was charged on April 26 with harassment and disturbing the peace, both misdemeanors.

• Trevor Michael Roberts was charged on April 30 with resisting public officer and obstructing public officer, both misdemeanors.

• Aaron McElroy Williams was charged on April 30 with battery and attempted petit larceny, both misdemeanors.

• Michael Kenneth Williams was charged on April 30 with domestic battery, second offense, a misdemeanor.

• Nathasha Adeline Martinez was charged on April 30 with duty to stop at scene of accident involving damage to vehicle or property, a misdemeanor.

• Joseph Nelle was charged on April 30 with animals running at large; and allowing animal to attack other, both misdemeanors.

• Reginald Lee Smith was charged on May 1 with driving while license canceled, revoked, or suspended; and using handheld wireless communications device to type or enter text, send or read data, engage in nonvoice communication or engage in voice communications without use of hands-free device, both misdemeanors.

• Michael John Lahey was charged on May 1 with animals running at large, a misdemeanor.

• Acacia Louise Ochoa was charged on May 1 with unlawful trespass upon land, a misdemeanor.

• Tyler James Taylor was charged on May 3 with driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of a firearm when under the influence of alcohol, controlled substance or other intoxicating substance, both misdemeanors.

• John Michael Dillman was charged on May 7 with resisting public officer, a misdemeanor.

• Rance Andrew Hendrix was charged on May 7 with vehicular manslaughter, a misdemeanor.

• Angela Lynn McDonald aka Angela Lynn Cobb aka Angela Lynn Smith was charged on May 7 with obstructing public officer, two counts; and unlawful trespass upon land, both misdemeanors.

• Albert Millard Heiberger was charged on May 7 with obstructing public officer and no registration on off-highway vehicle while on highway, both misdemeanors.