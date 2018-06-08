Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A sign directs visitors to the Nye County District Attorney's Office in Pahrump.

• Doctur Murray aka Donald Travis was charged on May 22 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Brandy Marie Howe was charged on May 25 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony; and unlawful trespass upon land; and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.

• Jeffery Abbott aka Jeffrey Andrew Abbott was charged on May 25 with unlawful use of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of stun device, both felonies.

• Cathlene Elaine Anderson was charged on May 25 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Gwen Janel Bulilis was charged on May 31 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Rudolfo Cook was charged on May 31 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony.

• Tina Marie Brown was charged on May 25 with obstructing a public officer, a misdemeanor.

• Russell Todd Koehler was charged on May 29 with obstructing a public officer and petit larceny, both misdemeanors.

• Stephanie Ruth Holmes was charged on May 30 with driving while license canceled, revoked, or suspended; and improper display of license plate, both misdemeanors.

• Juanita Dianne Mathews was charged on May 30 with issuing check(s) without sufficient funds, a misdemeanor.

• Jesse Garza was charged on May 31 with headlamps on motor vehicles; no registration; and no insurance, all misdemeanors.