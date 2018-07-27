Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A sign in front of the Nye County District Attorney's Office in Pahrump.

• Terri Mann was charged on June 25 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony; and driving under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

• Zykeshalla Murphy was charged on July 11 with harbor/conceal felony offender, a felony.

• Gail Marie Corrow was charged on July 13 with identity theft, a felony.

• Christina Ann Davidson was charged on July 13 with theft, $650 or more, a felony.

• Tonya Capri Collier was charged on July 13 with trafficking in schedule I controlled substances, 4 to 14 grams; and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell (schedule I or II), second offense, both felonies.

• Daniel Johnson was charged on July 16 with burglary, a felony; and theft, a misdemeanor.

• Robin Marie Corliss-Martinez was charged on July 17 with trafficking in schedule I controlled substances, 4 to 14 grams; and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell (schedule I or II), both felonies; possession of dangerous drug without prescription, a gross misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Jason Michael Baldwin was charged on July 17 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony; and indecent or obscene exposure, a gross misdemeanor.

• Damian Anthony Koklas was charged on July 18 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Jerry Lynn Duffell was charged on July 12 with damage to prison or jail, a gross misdemeanor; and petit larceny and unlawful trespass upon land, both misdemeanors.

• Amanda Rose Nogera was charged on June 22 with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• Anthony Peter Provenza was charged on June 25 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Luke P. Nasby was charged on June 25 with driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.

• Maja Pantic was charged on June 25 with reckless driving, a misdemeanor.

• Rhonda Jeffery was charged on June 27 with theft, a misdemeanor.

• Dylan M. Hendrix was charged on June 28 with obstructing a public officer, two counts, a misdemeanor.

• Michael Welch was charged on June 28 with theft, a misdemeanor.

• Pierce Kupfer-Jimenez was charged on June 28 with obstructing a public officer, two counts, a misdemeanor.

• Steven Zachary Tewsley was charged on July 3 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Louren Allen King was charged on July 5 with injury to property, a misdemeanor.

• Darren Chris Eulo was charged on July 5 with unlawful trespass upon land, two counts, a misdemeanor.

• Justin Dewayne Jenkins was charged on July 6 with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• Randall John Backus was charged on July 9 with unlawful trespass upon land, and obstructing a public officer, both misdemeanors.

• Alberto Francisco Aguilar Mendoza was charged on July 17 with offense involving stolen property, a misdemeanor.