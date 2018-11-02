Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Shelby Maurice Thomas was charged on Oct. 9 with voluntary sexual conduct between prisoner and person other than employee of or contractor or volunteer for prison, a felony.

• Brandon Andrew Schneider was charged on Oct. 11 with domestic battery by strangulation, a felony.

• Alicia A. Valenzuela was charged on Oct. 15 with battery with use of a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon, both felonies and child abuse and neglect, a gross misdemeanor.

• Christopher William Pallotti was charged on Oct. 18 with unlawful possession, msking, altering, forgery, or counterfeiting of sales receipt or inventory pricing label, a felony.

• David Franklin White was charged on Oct. 22 with trafficking in a schedule I controlled substance, two counts; felon in possession of firearm(s), two counts; sale of a controlled substance, first offense, two counts; and habitual criminal, all felonies.

• Brandy Marie Howe was charged on Oct. 22 with assault with a deadly weapon, a felony.

• Justin Dewayne Jenkins was charged on Oct. 22 with possession of a controlled substance, a felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Jacob Aaron Patrick Barker was charged on Oct 22 with battery by a prisoner on an older person, a felony.

• Ronald Wayne Anderson was charged on Oct. 22 with lewdness with a child under 16 years of age, a felony.

• Sarai Coble was charged on Oct. 22 with child abuse or neglect, a felony.

• Dillon Jacob Derr was charged on Sept. 21 with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• John L. Meyers was charged on Oct. 10 with hate crime, a gross misdemeanor, placing graffiti on or defacing property, a misdemeanor.

• Yajaira Montes was charged on Oct. 11 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Kurt John Savage was charged on Oct. 11 with domestic battery, second offense, a misdemeanor.

• DJ McLaren was charged on Oct. 11 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Jorge Navar was charged on Oct. 11 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Rosemarie Price was charged on Oct. 11 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Martin Edward Rojas was charged on Oct. 11 with domestic battery, second offense, a misdemeanor.

• Matthew Sheats was charged on Oct. 11 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Ernest Joseph Ruis III was charged on Oct. 11 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Maria Sanders was charged on Oct. 11 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Hope Woods was charged on Oct. 11 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Jason Charles Stevens was charged on Oct. 11 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Anthony James Williams was charged on Oct. 11 with domestic battery, second offense, a misdemeanor.

• Dale Lester Cain Jr. was charged on Oct. 11 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Monique Cozart was charged on Oct. 11 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Amber Rae Rorrer was charged on Oct. 12 with domestic battery, second offense, a misdemeanor.

• Milton Fisher was charged on Oct. 15 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Steven Critchett was charged on Oct. 16 with domestic battery and battery, both misdemeanors.

• Elijah Brandon was charged on Oct. 22 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Matthew James Hazard was charged on Oct. 22 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Steve Morrow was charged on Oct. 22 with domestic battery; unlawful trespass upon land; and injury to other property, $25 to $250, all misdemeanors.

• Floyd Samuel Berry Jr., was charged on Oct. 22 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Jesus Hurtado was charged on Oct. 22 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Gregory B. Folk was charged on Oct. 22 with failure to yield at marked sign; and having open container of alcoholic beverage within passenger area of motor vehicle while on highway; drinking alcoholic beverage while driving motor vehicle, both misdemeanors.

• David Devine was charged on Oct. 22 with violation of order for protection against domestic violence, a misdemeanor.

• Richard Joseph Duff was charged on Oct. 22 with driving under the influence of alcohol and operating motor vehicle without registration or plate, both misdemeanors.

• Kurtis C. Canty was charged on Oct. 22 with unlawful trespass upon land and resisting public officer, both misdemeanors.