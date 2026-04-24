Letters to the Editor

Hey, even presidents can make a mistake, right?

George Tucker has made a list of President Trump’s failures.

1.) Gas and diesel are $4 and $5 per gallon. When sharp as a tack Joe Biden took office, gas was $2.79 per gallon. Gas quickly went up to $4.75 per gallon and Joe said it was because of Putin’s war. And inflation was transitory…whatever that means.

2.) President Trump should not be charging import fees on other countries who are charging us import taxes. Mr. Tucker says Trump has raised $160 billion and we are owed that money. If President Trump hadn’t collected these taxes we wouldn’t have that money. Is that so hard to understand?

3.) ICE is bad for trying to arrest criminal illegal immigrants. Ask the angel parents who have lost their children if they agree with letting criminals roam the country. One of Biden’s Haitian immigrants murdered a mother of two with a hammer in Florida.

Mr. Tucker says several people agree with him. Most likely Democrats and his wife. Just guessing.

In 2015, Chuck Shumer said that President Obama made a bad nuclear deal with Iran because it allowed them to cheat on enriching uranium. Obama gave them pallets of money. Trump gave them bombs. President Trump gave Ukraine weapons during his first term. More importantly, President Obama gave them blankets. See – I can make lists too.

Karen Stone

Reader states Iran crisis parallels with the ‘Cold War’

The War with Iran should not be viewed through a political lens, but despite that, many individuals and groups continue to do so. For years, politics have played a significant role, with seven or eight presidents since 1979 taking various approaches to the issue, often postponing actions, to “kick the can down the road.”

Antiwar activists forget two nuclear bombs dropped on Japan resulting in 145,000 deaths by the end of 1945. Many deaths were not counted and the related radiation is incalculable. A modern nuclear bomb is up to 3,000 times more powerful.

The slogan “Death to America,” frequently chanted by Iran’s 93.1 million fanatical Muslim cult, highlights the country’s ambition to destroy the United States and was close to reality. President Trump recognized that the cold war strategy of mutual destruction does not apply when dealing with suicidal radicals. They have sponsored (as of 2015) at least 4,814 individual suicide attacks. While the Qur’an does not explicitly endorse suicide, most Muslims interpret verses such as martyrdom (Shahada) to justify acts of suicidal violence. For example, Qur’an 3:169 refers to those “killed as martyrs in the path of God” as being rewarded.

Those of us who endured the Cold War possess a deeper understanding of why we are at war with Iran. Many remember drills diving under their desks in school as ridiculous! As another example, in 1962 I was an 18-year-old sailor stationed on an ice breaker ship at the South Pole breaking ice for two Russian submarines. We got a dispatch to head to Cuba for the Cuban Missile Crisis. The subs were as fast under water as we were on top, so they traveled with us on both sides of the ship. We lived, slept and ate in the engine rooms for 13 days, our battle dress consisting of fully buttoned shirts, dungarees tucked into our socks, and our white hats worn upside down on our heads was ridiculous as diving under a desk! We were 20 feet under the water line, so we were more worried about torpedoes than nukes! The only thing that mystifies me in this whole scenario is, if we are truly energy-independent and exporting oil why are our prices at the pump so high?

Gene Fisher (USN Retired)